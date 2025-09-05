Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Drive Hockey Analytics, the sports technology company pioneering real-time athlete performance analytics, today announced it has secured over $240,000 in government grant funding so far in 2025. The funding includes more than $160,000 dedicated to research and development projects and an additional $40,000 earmarked for expanding the company's intellectual property portfolio.

2025 Combine testing event, Burnaby, BC. Photo by Drive Hockey Analytics.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11833/263869_drive%20hockey%20technology.jpg

This milestone reinforces Drive Hockey's commitment to innovation leadership in sports sensor technology and data-driven performance analysis. The company is advancing new methods of capturing rich player movement data and applying cutting-edge machine learning models to deliver game intelligence that was once only accessible to professional teams. Drive's platform brings these insights to amateur and youth athletes at a fraction of the cost, enabling players, parents, coaches, and scouts to benefit from analytics traditionally reserved for the elite level.

"Grant support is fueling our ability to stay at the leading edge of sports technology," said Mike Dahlstedt, CEO of Drive Hockey Analytics. "We're expanding our patent portfolio, building next-generation R&D projects, and ensuring our system continues to deliver pro-level insights to every athlete, not just the pros."

The grants also support Drive's broader SEED-stage growth strategy, providing a strong foundation for scaling innovation and protecting key IP assets as we implement commercialization plans with key partners. By combining sensor hardware, advanced data collection, and proprietary AI-driven analytics, Drive is building a moat around its technology platform and opening doors for expansion into new markets and sports in the years ahead.

Drive has already filed multiple patents covering core innovations such as stick pattern detection, puck tracking without chipped pucks, and both athletic and cognitive performance metrics. With grant funding accelerating this IP pipeline, the company is positioned to extend its leadership in sensor-based sports intelligence.

"This is about more than technology, it's about leveling the playing field," said Ron Johnson, hockey performance advisor to Drive Hockey. "The ability to give youth and amateur players pro-level game intelligence will transform how talent is developed, scouted, and supported across the hockey ecosystem."

About DRIVE HOCKEY

Drive Hockey Analytics (https://drivehockey.com) is building the future of amateur sports performance. By bringing real-time player performance tracking to youth and amateur athletes using its sensors and smart-arena technology, Drive enables organizations to test, evaluate, and develop talent using the same tools as the pros for a fraction the cost. The company's portable analytics and 'Smart Arena' systems are used by leagues, combines, and training centers across North America.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263869

SOURCE: Drive Hockey Analytics