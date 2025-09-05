The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Amendment: Net Asset Value Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

Amendment: Net Asset Value Announcement

The estimated unaudited net asset value per share calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc at the close of business on 22 August 2025 of £961.34 released on 26 August 2025 at 14.55pm was overstated due to the annual dividend payable by the Company not being correctly accrued on the ex-dividend date.

This has now been rectified, and the corrected NAV as at 22 August 2025 is £919.34. The full text of the amended announcement is shown below.

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

22 August 2025 £919.34 per Ordinary share, Ex-dividend

5 September 2025