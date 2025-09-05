International Semiconductor Industry Group: ISIG Honors Dr. Kangwook Lee of SK hynix with 2025 Hall of Fame Award at I.S.E.S. Korea

SUWON, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG) has awarded its highest annual honor, the Hall of Fame Award, to Dr. Kangwook Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Packaging Development at SK hynix, during the International Semiconductor Executive Summit (I.S.E.S.) Korea 2025.

The Hall of Fame Award recognizes individuals whose leadership and lifetime contributions have profoundly advanced the semiconductor industry. Dr. Lee's career spans nearly three decades across Korea, Japan, and the U.S., with groundbreaking achievements in 3D integration, heterogeneous packaging, and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

A Pioneer in Packaging Innovation

Dr. Lee played a central role in ushering in the era of 3D TSV stacked memory. In 2019, he introduced the MR-MUF (Mass Reflow-Molded Underfill) method during HBM2E development, significantly enhancing thermal performance and reliability in stacked memory devices. Since joining SK hynix in 2018, he has led packaging innovations that position the company at the forefront of AI-driven memory solutions.

Previously, Dr. Lee held leadership roles at Samsung Electronics, Amkor Technology Korea, and Tohoku University. He has authored over 230 scientific publications, delivered more than 40 invited talks, and holds 23 U.S. patents, making him one of the most influential voices in advanced packaging.

Global Recognition

Dr. Lee's impact has been recognized worldwide. In 2024, he became the first South Korean recipient of the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society's Electronics Manufacturing Technology Award, and in early 2025, he was honored with the Dawon Kahng Award in the Device and Process category - the first packaging executive ever to do so.

"Dr. Lee's contributions embody the spirit of the ISIG Hall of Fame," said Salah Nasri, CEO and Co-Founder of ISIG. "His pioneering work in packaging and memory integration continues to inspire and drive the future of the semiconductor industry."

