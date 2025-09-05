The "Italy Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italian Construction Equipment Market was sized at 49,360 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 64,465 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.55%.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr, XCMG, and SANY are the front runners in the Italy construction equipment market. These companies have a strong market share and offer diverse sets of equipment in the Italy market.

Tadano, Terex, Manitou, Bomag, Kato Works, and Toyota Material Handling are niche players in the Italy construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the country's market.

Kubota, JCB, CNH Industrial N.V., Kobelco, DEVELON, Zoomlion, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, and LiuGong are emerging in the Italy construction equipment market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the country's market.

Wacker Neuson, AUSA, JLG are stragglers that have low product diversification in the Italy construction equipment market; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Material handling equipment accounted for the largest market share in the Italy construction equipment market in 2024. The forklift telehandler segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. The country's investment in developing its public infrastructure drives the growth of the Italy construction equipment market.

On the other hand, demand for earthmoving equipment is also growing due to a rise in investment in public infrastructure projects in 2025.

In 2025, Hitachi introduced the electric ZX17U-6EB and ZX55U-6EB excavators in Italy, featuring swappable batteries for uninterrupted work. These zero-emission machines offer low noise, energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs. Designed for urban and eco-sensitive projects, they enhance operator comfort and fleet connectivity. The models support Italian contractors in meeting sustainability goals while improving productivity.

The country has significantly invested in the modernization of ports with oil and gas projects, which is expected to drive the demand for cranes in 2025.

In 2024, the earthmoving segment accounted for a significant share in the Italy construction equipment market, and the segment is estimated to reach 29.14 thousand units by 2030.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to surpass USD 64 million by value by 2030.

Construction equipment utilization in the Italy construction equipment market by end-user (volume) has the largest market share in 2024.

The Italian government launched an ambitious infrastructure investment plan in 2023, committing over USD 521.8 billion to modernize the country's transportation, energy systems, and public utilities.

Key projects include the long-awaited Messina Bridge, new high-speed rail corridors, and extensive upgrades to highways, airports, and regional mobility networks. These initiatives aim to boost economic growth, improve connectivity, and align with sustainability and digital transformation goals across Italy.

The construction sector in Italy is expected to grow faster than the EU average through 2030. The Italy construction market is projected to expand by 4.5%, and the infrastructure segment alone by 5.5%, creating additional export opportunities through 2025-2030.

ITALY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Rising Trend of Waste-to-Energy Projects in the Country to Boost Sales of Wheeled Loaders

The growing number of waste-to-energy projects in Italy is significantly driving up demand for wheeled loaders, which play a vital role in handling, transporting, and loading waste materials within these facilities. As Italy intensifies efforts to reduce landfill use and promote circular economy practices, modern waste management infrastructure is expanding across the country.

There is a growing move in the Italy construction equipment market toward electric and hybrid wheeled loaders because of stricter environmental rules and the need to cut emissions and costs. This is especially important in areas such as waste-to-energy and city construction, where cleaner machines are needed. Major equipment makers are now producing more electric and hybrid models to meet this demand. These machines help companies follow green rules while saving on fuel, reducing noise, and working more efficiently.

Italy has 37 waste-to-energy plants, mostly in the north, and is investing heavily in waste management and energy recovery. By 2030, Italy plans to build more waste-to-energy plants, recycle more, and reduce landfill use to become a leader in sustainable waste management.

An Extensive Demand for Cranes in the Italian Construction Equipment Market in Response to Various LNG Projects

In 2025, demand for cranes in Italy is strong and continuing to grow, driven in part by rising LNG (liquefied natural gas) activities and expanding industrial and port infrastructure needs. Italy set a new record for LNG imports in May 2025, reaching 1.3 million tonnes, a 46% increase from May 2024.

The rise is due to higher demand from Central Europe and the need to refill gas storage. This heightened activity in the LNG supply chain is boosting the need for efficient cargo handling solutions, directly contributing to greater demand for cranes at ports and associated logistics facilities.

Italy is advancing several strategic infrastructure and energy projects, particularly in LNG, renewables, and industrial development, to meet rising domestic demand and reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

Italy is restarting two major LNG projects to improve its energy supply and reduce reliance on pipeline gas. The Gioia Tauro terminal in southern Italy is planned to handle 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year and could be ready by 2026.

Meanwhile, the Porto Empedocle terminal in Sicily, with a planned capacity of 8 billion cubic meters per year, is approximately halfway through its development as of 2025. Together with the Gioia Tauro terminal, these strategic projects are crucial for strengthening Italy's energy security and meeting growing gas demand.

Increasing Investments in the Real Estate Sector

In 2024, investments in Italy's real estate sector grew strongly and continued to rise in the first half of 2025. Commercial real estate investments reached around USD 11.46 billion, almost 60% more than in 2023. In just the first half of 2025, investments hit USD 6.08 billion, up 50% compared to the same time last year.

Italy offers various tax incentives to support real estate investment, such as reduced taxes on specific property transactions and financial benefits for energy-efficient renovations. These measures are aimed at attracting foreign investors and promoting the redevelopment of residential and commercial properties throughout the country.

The rapid transformation of the residential sector and government initiatives are expected to propel the Italy construction equipment market demand during the forecast period.

Robust Development of Transportation Infrastructure

The Ministry of Infrastructures and Transports (MIT) is actively planning and financing major transport infrastructure projects, including a USD 10.3 billion upgrade plan for roads and railways in Liguria and significant highway improvement tenders in Puglia. These projects are overseen and funded by the central government, highlighting the state's active role in stimulating the infrastructure and construction market through targeted development initiatives.

The Italian government's energy transition policies place strong emphasis on modernizing public transport, expanding electric vehicle charging networks, and digitalizing the permitting process to speed up project approvals.

These actions aim to decarbonize the transport sector while making it easier to attract and manage investments, reinforcing transportation infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth and sustainability.

This major rail expansion project, aimed at improving transportation across the country, is expected to drive the Italy construction equipment market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rising Construction Costs

Construction costs in Italy increased sharply in recent years, hitting a record high in December 2022 and staying high throughout 2023. Eurostat data shows the construction cost index was 114.10 points in December 2023, slightly below the 114.70 points recorded in December 2022, meaning costs are still close to their peak.

The residential building sector experienced a slowdown from mid-2022 onwards, continuing through 2025, primarily due to rising construction costs and decreased household purchasing power.

This marks a significant change from the strong growth seen earlier in 2022, which was largely driven by government incentives. As these incentives were reduced and input costs continued to climb, demand in the residential market has declined noticeably. Such factors are projected to hamper the Italy construction equipment market growth.

Moreover, the small and medium-sized companies grapple with high costs, which compels the developers to prioritize cost-cutting measures, leading to postponing or terminating the projects, which impacts the demand for new construction equipment.

Reducing Carbon Emissions Can Hamper Demand for Large Construction Equipment

The Italian government is shifting its focus toward a low-carbon economy, emphasizing high pressure on the construction sector to reduce emissions in line with national and EU climate targets. As a result, stricter regulations on machinery and fuel usage are being introduced, particularly affecting large, diesel-powered construction equipment, which is mainly used in large construction projects.

The Tyrrhenian Link is a major energy infrastructure project by Terna that connects Sicily, Sardinia, and the mainland with a long underwater power cable. It costs USD 3.7 billion and will help move more clean energy across the country. The project uses special machines to build deep under the sea. Because of new green rules, builders are using cleaner, low-emission equipment. It will be finished by 2028 and will help Italy use more renewable energy and less coal.

The Italian government is transforming construction by focusing on decarbonization and cleaner technologies. Large projects continue with funding from the national recovery and resilience plan.

There's a shift from old diesel equipment to electric and hybrid machines to meet new environmental rules, which is expected to hamper the demand for large construction equipment such as large excavators, cranes, and loaders in the Italian construction equipment market.

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

JCB

Kobelco

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science Technology Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

CNH Industrial N.V.

DEVELON

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Manitou

BOMAG GmbH

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

AUSA

Wacker Neuson SE

JLG Industries

Toyota Material Handling International

VF VENIERI S.p.a.

AlmaCrawler Company

Distributor Profiles

ORICOMSRL

Comar SPA

Gruppo Minitop srl

Carmi Spa

SCAI spa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 49360 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 64465 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Italy

Key Topics Covered:

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loaders Wheeled Loaders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment Dumper Tipper Concrete Mixer Concrete Pump Truck



Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

