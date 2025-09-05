International Day of Charity: Waterdrop Filter and The Water Project Mark 8-Year Milestone Bringing Clean Water to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the United Nations' International Day of Charity, Waterdrop Filter joined The Water Project to celebrate eight years of partnership dedicated to expanding clean water access in western Kenya. Since 2017, the collaboration has delivered safe drinking water to thousands of children and families, evolving from individual project sponsorships to comprehensive program support that advances the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The partnership began in 2016 when Waterdrop Filter's leadership learned of the severe lack of clean water in sub-Saharan Africa. Inspired by the belief that clean water is a basic human right, the company launched the Water4Smile initiative in 2017, pledging that every purifier sold would provide one day of clean water for a child. Choosing The Water Project as a trusted partner, Waterdrop Filter has since built a collaboration that reflects its lasting commitment to global solidarity.

With Waterdrop Filter as a proud supporter, supporting a shared vision where 100% of people in the region have access to clean, safe water. Since its founding, the Water Project has completed more than 900,000 people in western Kenya have access to clean and reliable water thanks to over 2,600 facilities built and monitored with a 96%functionality rate.

At Kakoyi Primary School, 13-year-old Angel shared: "The new water source will help our parents save their resources because we will not be suffering from waterborne diseases anymore. Teachers will also have more time with students because we no longer have to leave school to fetch water."

"On this International Day of Charity, we are reminded that clean water is not only a basic human need but also a foundation for dignity, education, and equality," said Philip, President of Waterdrop Filter. "Our eight-year journey with The Water Project proves that consistent charitable action can transform communities and create lasting change."

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a leading brand in water purification, offering solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides innovative water filtration solutions trusted by millions of households. The company remains committed to ESG practices, sustainable development, and empowering communities.

