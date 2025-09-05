Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 19:50 Uhr
injuryclaims.com: Backpage.com Sex Trafficking Victims May Be Eligible for Compensation Through DOJ's $200M Remission Fund

Thousands of victims may now file petitions for financial relief through the Department of Justice's remission process.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Survivors of sex trafficking through Backpage.com may be eligible for compensation from a newly created $200 million Department of Justice (DOJ) victim fund, the largest federal program of its kind.

The Backpage Remission Program covers individuals trafficked through ads posted on Backpage.com between January 1, 2004 and April 6, 2018. Petitions must be submitted to the DOJ by February 2, 2026. Full details are available at InjuryClaims.com/r/backpage-com-sex-trafficking-lawsuit.

Key Facts

  • 2004-2018: Eligible trafficking period

  • $200M+: Assets seized and allocated to survivors

  • 70%+: Backpage linked to most online sex trafficking cases investigated before its 2018 seizure

  • Deadline: February 2, 2026

  • Free to file: Survivors pay nothing to submit a claim

Covered losses may include medical expenses, lost income, trauma-related treatment, and other documented financial harms. Additional information is available on the Backpage compensation guide.

Filing Process

The DOJ petition process is free of charge, but requires evidence of trafficking and supporting records. InjuryClaims.com, a Florida Bar-registered Qualifying Provider, is working exclusively with John J. Driscoll and The Driscoll Firm, LLC to help survivors gather documentation and submit petitions correctly and on time.

More details on how to prepare claims can be found at InjuryClaims.com/r/backpage-com-sex-trafficking-lawsuit.

Resources

  • DOJ Remission Program

  • Survivor FAQ and eligibility info

  • Read more at InjuryClaims.com: Backpage.com Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

About InjuryClaims.com

InjuryClaims.com connects survivors of abuse, consumer fraud, and defective products with top national law firms.

About The Driscoll Firm, P.C.

John J. Driscoll and The Driscoll Firm, LLC has recovered hundreds of millions nationwide in mass tort and injury cases.

CONTACT:
Gino Aielli
Typhon Interactive
Phone: (307) 213-4486
Email: info@typhoninteractive.com

SOURCE: injuryclaims.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/backpage.com-sex-trafficking-victims-may-be-eligible-for-compens-1069505

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
