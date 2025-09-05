A Flight of Honor: Veterans Visit Memorials With Marathon Petroleum Guardians by Their Side

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Nearly 80 veterans and more than 70 guardians prepare for takeoff from Toledo Express Airport in Ohio, bound for Washington, D.C.

Some moments you just know will stay with you forever. For nearly 80 Ohio veterans, a recent Flag City Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., was one of those moments, a powerful day of reflection, connection and long-overdue recognition.

Co-sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) and Ohio Logistics, the all-expenses-paid trip brought the veterans together with about 70 volunteer guardians, including MPC employees, to visit the memorials built in their honor.

"This was the best day of my life," said Jaycee Riley, a Vietnam veteran who said he and others like him never received the recognition they deserved when they returned home. "When we came home [from the war], it was nothing like this. This... this was special."

His guardian, MPC Payroll Manager Cherie Kemper, felt the same way.

"It was awesome, so rewarding. Being able to be a part of something like this and honor these veterans for everything they've done for our country is something that will stay with me forever," Kemper said. "They more than deserved this trip, but more importantly, this recognition. What a day. What an experience."

Adding to Riley's experience, his entire family surprised him at the welcome home event.

"I had no idea. I just thought it was going to be my wife. I couldn't hold back the tears when I saw them," he said.

For Riley's wife, Darlene, the day brought emotions she hadn't expected.

"You just feel proud. Overwhelmed with pride," she said. "It was healing for all of us."

That healing is something Mallory Crooks, a board member for Flag City Honor Flight, sees each and every flight.

"It's a healing day not just for the veteran, but for their families, their neighbors, and everyone in their circle," Crooks said. "Every flight brings new energy, new families, and new stories, and we wouldn't be able to do it without the support of partners like Marathon."

As they have many times, MPC employees served as guardians on the June flight, helping guide and assist veterans throughout the emotional, memory-filled day. Among them was Shawn Lyon, Marathon's Senior Vice President of Logistics and Storage, who has long been active in supporting veterans both at MPC and in the community.

"To see our veterans receive the respect and gratitude they deserve, and to be a small part of that, is humbling," he said. "It reflects the culture of our company and what we stand for."

One of the people Lyon accompanied was Ed Rollo, a Vietnam veteran who had never seen many of the memorials built to honor him and those he proudly served alongside.

"It was overwhelming, in the best way," Rollo said. "Being there with Shawn and with so many other veterans, seeing the memorials, meeting people, is something I'll never forget."

Surprising veterans like Rollo during the group's visit to Washington, D.C., was MPC President and CEO Maryann Mannen, who took time to personally thank as many of them as possible for their service and sacrifice. For Rollo, it was another highlight in a day already filled with powerful moments.

"We met with a congressman out there, and that was really great," Rollo added. "But having the CEO of Marathon there to thank us, that was something special."

Moments like these reinforce MPC's commitment to supporting organizations that serve our communities and honoring those who served our country.

"This program wouldn't exist without corporate sponsors and community partners," Crooks added. "We're all volunteers, and every dollar counts. We only fly because people care."

On this flight, that care was felt at every turn, from the moment the veterans departed Ohio to the powerful welcome they received upon their return, greeted by hundreds of supporters cheering and waving signs of gratitude. For many, it was more than a visit to Washington, D.C. It was the welcome home they had only dreamed of.

"We didn't expect that, and so from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who took time out of their day to make this possible for us," said Charlie Hutson, another Vietnam veteran. "One of the best days of my life."

He added, "I didn't know it was going to be such a big deal. I would have told more of my family about it, but having the guardians from Marathon and others by our side made all the difference."

