Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - At IFA 2025, global digital display innovator Arzopa unveiled its latest products, headlined by the Z3FC portable monitor and the D14 smart digital frame. The company created a dedicated "immersive experience zone" at its booth, giving media and visitors the opportunity to experience first-hand how Arzopa is redefining the future of portable imaging and smart home display.

Arzopa Live at IFA 2025

During the live demonstrations, Arzopa's technical team showcased the Z3FC's seamless multi-device connectivity and creative applications, highlighting its 16.1-inch screen, 2.5K high-resolution panel, 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color reproduction - a combination that sets a new bar for portable visual performance. The D14 smart frame was also presented in action, with intuitive album management, vivid artistic display, and app-enabled real-time sharing of photos and videos. Its large-format high-definition screen, elegant design, and seamless integration into home spaces underscored its role as both a stylish piece of décor and a thoughtful gift.





To support deeper coverage, Arzopa arranged exclusive one-on-one sessions and interviews with brand representatives, while also distributing detailed product specifications including technical parameters, pricing, and pre-sale information. With this, media outlets are encouraged to explore the new lineup not only as product news but as part of larger industry narratives - how portable imaging technology continues to balance lightweight design with powerful performance, how evolving consumer needs drive both professional efficiency and home aesthetics, and how design and technology merge to meet modern lifestyle demands.

Arzopa is exhibiting at IFA 2025 in Hall 5.2, Booth 150, and welcomes journalists and visitors to experience its innovations that are reshaping the portable display and smart imaging landscape.





About Arzopa

Founded in 2015, Arzopa specializes in innovative and accessible digital display solutions designed to enhance modern lifestyles. Its portfolio includes portable monitors, smart frames, and visual accessories, blending engineering precision with minimalist design to shape the future of visual technology.

Learn more at: www.arzopa.com

