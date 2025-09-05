Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRF) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced that it has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq").

SOL Strategies expects its common shares to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "STKE" on September 9, 2025, at market open. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "HODL". Upon commencement of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's shares will no longer trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "CYFRF". OTCB shareholders do not need to take any action regarding their existing shares, as they automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing.

This listing represents a significant milestone that enhances the Company's visibility among institutional investors and provides increased liquidity for shareholders while maintaining its commitment to advancing Solana blockchain infrastructure.

The Company's listing on Nasdaq remains subject to satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including, but not limited to, the declaration of effectiveness of the Company's Form 40-F Registration Statement registering the Common Shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

"Joining Nasdaq aligns us with the world's most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract the institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana's infrastructure," said Leah Wald, Chief Executive Officer of SOL Strategies. "This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments. This Nasdaq listing represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it's validation for the entire Solana ecosystem. As a leading Solana-focused company to reach this milestone, we're proud to demonstrate the institutional quality and growth potential that exists within this high-performance blockchain ecosystem. Our listing opens new pathways for institutional capital to access Solana infrastructure through regulated and transparent markets."

The Company expects the Nasdaq listing to accelerate validator growth through institutional partnerships, enhance operational scalability as demand for Solana staking increases, and strengthen SOL Strategies' position as a leading institutional gateway to the Solana ecosystem.

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRF) is a Canadian company actively investing in, supporting, and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io.

