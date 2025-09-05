Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Earlier this morning, the Government of Canada announced that it will be pausing the EV mandate for Model Year 2026 and launching an immediate 60-day review of the requirements.

This is a positive first step as it gives certainty to consumers and the automotive industry for the next year, and will help to avoid a consumer availability and affordability crisis in the short term. The Provinces of Quebec and British Columbia should immediately follow this lead to avoid perpetuating internal trade barriers.

CADA will be engaging actively with the Federal government during the review period to ensure that any adjusted plan considers the varying differences in consumer demand across the country, as well as what is reasonable and possible with the current, and planned charging and energy infrastructure.

