New to The Street's Client AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. Expands Business Lines and Prepares for Timely 10-K Filing

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ("AtlasClear Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE American:ATCH) today announced it remains on track to file its Form 10-K on or before September 29, 2025, reflecting substantial growth across its business lines and significant progress toward its strategic vision.

"In response to shareholder questions, the Company is clarifying that its fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and we expect to file our 10-K on time," said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings. "The report will highlight meaningful advances, particularly in stock loan, which evolved from being immaterial in 2024 to approximately 12% of revenue in June 2025, rising to 15% in July, and outperforming again in August. This accelerating growth positions us to leverage our FinTech partnership with LocBox, creating a transparent, scalable, and revenue-generating business line that strengthens our leadership in securities lending innovation."

The Company also noted that since its DeSPAC transaction, it has paid down more than $21.25 million in assumed debt, including full repayment of obligations related to Wilson-Davis & Co.'s prior shareholders, while advancing multiple introducing broker relationships currently in development.

Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings, added: "Our wholly owned subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co. recently executed an underwriting agreement to raise up to $75 million for Limitless X Holdings Inc., a transformational 'Look Good, Feel Great' ecosystem uniting Health & Wellness, Entertainment, Digital Assets, and High-Performance Living. We view this Reg A+ structure as a template for future business. With Limitless X's CEO Jas Mathur commanding more than 11 million social media followers, we believe this offering will democratize IPO access, broaden the shareholder base, and further underscore AtlasClear's role in shaping a comprehensive FinTech financial platform."

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings is building a technology-enabled financial services firm designed to create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking of innovative financial products. With a focus on small and middle-market financial services firms, AtlasClear aims to deliver a vertically integrated suite of cloud-based tools including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting, and settlement. Its leadership team includes seasoned industry veterans who have founded and led Legent Clearing, Cor Clearing, Axos Clearing, NexTrade, Symbiont, and Anderen Bank.

About Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.

Wilson-Davis is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer, registered with the SEC, FINRA, and SIPC, and a member of DTCC and NSCC. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wilson-Davis maintains satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary Farmers State Bank, has served its community since 1915. As a Federal Reserve member bank, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for AtlasClear's long-term growth model.

About Limitless X Holdings, Inc.

Limitless X is building a diversified ecosystem spanning Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community, and Brand Development. Its scalable eCommerce platform delivers innovative consumer products and services designed to enhance lifestyles and well-being.

About LocBox

LocBox is a web-based stock loan inventory management platform with API integration. It enables monetization of Hard-To-Borrow inventory by providing legal-compliant locates and pre-borrows, ensuring transparent, verifiable, and fully compliant short sale execution while eliminating naked short selling risk.

About New to The Street

