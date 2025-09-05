Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.09.25 | 20:36
9,590 US-Dollar
+3,90 % +0,360
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 20:50 Uhr
98 Leser
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference September 8-10, 2025

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced that the company will present virtually and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from September 8-10, 2025.

Unusual Machines' corporate presentation will be available on-demand to registered participants beginning today, September 5, and throughout the following week.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please reach out to Unusual Machines at investors@unusualmachines.com or contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Contact

Christine Petraglia
CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-participate-at-the-h.c.-wainwright-27th-annual-global-inv-1069549

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
