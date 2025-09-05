Anzeige
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Hook Hand Rum to Present and Sponsor at National Investment Banking Association Conference

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Hook Hand Rum, the innovative Southern California-based spirits company, today announced it will be a presenting sponsor at the National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) 151st Investment Conference. The event, held at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, will take place on September 16-17, 2025.

Hook Hand Rum CEO, Dan Olson, will be a featured presenter at the conference, sharing the company's unique brand story and business model with a distinguished audience of investors, analysts, and financial professionals.

The company, co-founded by Dan Olson and his son Andrew, has carved a niche in the premium rum market with its distinct blood orange and Madagascar vanilla flavored rum. Hook Hand Rum is an "experience brand" built on the power of storytelling and human connection, and their presence at the NIBA conference underscores their strategic approach to growth and market expansion.

"We are incredibly excited to be a presenting sponsor at the NIBA conference," said Dan Olson, CEO of Hook Hand Rum. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our brand to a community of investors who understand the value of a strong business and an even stronger story. Our product is exceptional, but our brand is what truly sets us apart, and we are eager to share our vision for the future."

With a career spanning decades in advertising and marketing, Dan Olson has a proven track record of building and managing successful brands. Prior to co-founding Hook Hand Rum, he held leadership roles at major advertising and marketing agencies, working with global brands such as Southwest Airlines, SONY, Microsoft, and Diageo. His expertise in brand development and marketing strategy is at the core of Hook Hand Rum's business plan.

The NIBA conference is a premier event for connecting emerging growth companies with the investment community. Participating companies deliver presentations and engage in one-on-one meetings with potential investors, a format designed to facilitate capital formation and business growth.

About Hook Hand Rum:

Founded in Southern California, Hook Hand Rum is a premium, handcrafted spirits company known for its unique blood orange and Madagascar vanilla flavored rum. The brand is built on an ethos of "sipping and storytelling," aiming to create a vessel for connection and conversation. As an experience brand, Hook Hand Rum is focused on building a community around shared moments and tales, setting it apart in the competitive spirits industry.

About the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA):

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 150 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA's network has a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $100 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million and represent over 60 key industries.

Media Contact:

Dan Olson
CEO
Dan@hookhandrum.com
949-300-3756

SOURCE: Hook Hand Rum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hook-hand-rum-to-present-and-sponsor-at-national-investment-bank-1068635

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
