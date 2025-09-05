Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. Announces Postponement of British Fire Service Evaluation Trials for NGAG BIOTECH LTD Products

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) announces the postponement of the full-scale evaluation trials by the British fire service originally scheduled for early September, to allow NGAG BIOTECH LTD- a wholly owned subsidiary of NGAG Inc. and AP&I- to complete the necessary regulatory approval processes for its proprietary plant-based fire remediation and extinguishment technologies, EMERALDGREEN and ASCOGEL.

As previously outlined in AP&I's Vol. 1, Issue 7 Corporate Newsletter, the trials were designed to demonstrate that NGAG BIOTECH's unique solutions could reduce wildfire ignition risk and extinguish active fires using up to 80 percent less water. They also featured precision application techniques- drone swarms combined with targeted ground systems- to minimize wind drift and evaporation, which can account for 30 to 40 percent of water loss during traditional aerial firefighting.

In its June 2025 Flame Retardant Scoping Review- Chief Scientist's Group report, the Environment Agency expressly noted that "fire retardancy achieved by means other than the use of chemical fire retardants is outside the scope of the project. The project does not address fire retardants used to suppress forest, moorland, heathland, and grass field fires."

NGAG President Martin Driscoll commented, "We are hopeful that this caveat provides an opportunity for our eco-friendly, plant-based wildfire solutions to be added to the list of approved products."

CEO and Chairman Kevin Bagnall remarked, "We appreciate the British fire service's diligence in adhering to the proper approval frameworks. This pause ensures that when we proceed, the trials will meet the highest safety and efficacy standards, reinforcing confidence in these revolutionary firefighting solutions."

Martin Driscoll further added, "This postponement of NGAG BIOTECH's trials has provided an opportunity to also demonstrate the quelling ability on oil and fuel fires over water of ASCOGEL-GRANULES. We believe this addition to our fire protection portfolio will be a major benefit to the marine industry."

Stephanie Williams, Officer of Corporate Governance and Environmental Affairs, stated, "AP&I is committed to maintaining transparency with our investors and stakeholders. We will continue to provide regular updates on the progress of NGAG BIOTECH's regulatory approvals and trial rescheduling as we advance these critical initiatives."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

