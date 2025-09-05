Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neal Blackmore as a Director of the Company.

Neal Blackmore is an experienced project generator and mineral exploration professional with more than 15 years of industry experience. As Principal of Grassroots Prospecting & Prospect Generation Inc., he has built a proven track record in advancing exploration concepts from desktop evaluation through to drill testing.

Through Grassroots, Mr. Blackmore has supported over 40 junior exploration companies across Canada in the planning, management, and execution of exploration programs-contributing to gold, lithium, and base metal discoveries in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and British Columbia.

In addition to his exploration expertise, Mr. Blackmore has a strong background in civil engineering and project management, including extensive experience in geotechnical engineering and large-scale civil infrastructure projects. An active industry volunteer and exploration advocate, he has served the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association in multiple roles and participated as an industry representative on several government committees. He has also acted as a technical advisor to both private and public companies throughout his career.

Thomas Joshua Taylor has resigned as a Director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Taylor for his contributions to the Board and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento Resources is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit in including the Wing Pond, Lord Baron, The PEG lithium project, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265332

SOURCE: Sorrento Resources Inc.