Comprehensive Valuation Report

Further to its news release of June 27, 2025, Red Lake Gold engaged an arm's-length advisory firm to independently evaluate the fair market value of its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project.

The Issuer has received the results of that process from the retained advisory firm (Evans & Evans Inc.) by way of a comprehensive valuation report entitled, "Comprehensive Valuation Report On the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, Red Lake Mining Division Northwestern Ontario" dated September 3, 2025 (the "Whirlwind Jack Valuation Report").

The Corporation has made publicly available a full copy of the Whirlwind Jack Valuation Report by today posting it to SEDAR+, where it may be viewed under the Issuer's profile by any party that is interested.

Market Activity Update

Prior to receiving the Whirlwind Jack Valuation Report, the Issuer conducted, in the course of its operations, certain market canvass activities related to seeking a potential arm's-length buyer and/or arm's-length JV partner for the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project and/or the Issuer.

The Corporation's canvassing efforts, including those efforts made recently, did not generate interest from the regionally prominent reporting issuers approached.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those risks and qualifiers set out in the Whirlwind Jack Valuation Report, changes as relates to future redeterminations and/or determinations by parties referenced in this news release, including without limitation those entities contacted during past market-based canvassing, as well as the ability of the Issuer to keep the presently-comprising project claims of Whirlwind Jack in good-standing and/or derive any economic value therefrom. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

