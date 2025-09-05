Anzeige
D. Boral Capital to Participate in Asia GO IPO Summit 2025 in Hong Kong

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven global investment bank serving middle-market and emerging growth companies, today announces Stephanie (Mengjie) Hu, Co-Head of Investment Banking & Head of Asia for D. Boral Capital, will speak at the Asia GO IPO Summit 2025 on September 12 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Hong Kong.

The Asia Go IPO Summit 2025, co-hosted by Nasdaq and MarcumAsia, is a one-day seminar that will focus on how Asian companies can list and thrive in the U.S. capital markets. The summit will invite senior management teams, venture capital partners, private equity firms, and key advisors and board members of innovative Asian companies seeking to raise growth capital and build global brands.

Stephanie (Mengjie) Hu has been the Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Asia of D. Boral Capital since May 2023. Ms. Hu has over 10 years of investment banking and financial services experience and has completed over 100 transactions across a wide universe of industries, representing over $4.0 billion in aggregate value. She has participated in multiple product offerings, including IPOs, Follow-Ons/Secondaries, PIPEs, Private Placements, Uplistings (Re-IPO), Reverse Mergers, Registered Directs, CMPOs, ATMs, SPACs, and M&As.

At the Asia GO IPO Summit, Ms. Hu will speak on the panel titled "Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs."

"We are proud to see Stephanie represent D. Boral Capital at this year's Asia GO IPO Summit," said David Boral, founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "Her expertise and proven track record in guiding Asian growth companies through complex transactions make her an invaluable voice on how issuers can successfully access and navigate U.S. capital markets."

About D. Boral Capital
D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact Us:
D. Boral Capital
590 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150
www.dboralcapital.com
info@dboralcapital.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-to-participate-in-asia-go-ipo-summit-2025-in-hong-k-1069610

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
