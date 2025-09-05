Anzeige
05.09.2025
The Global PAD Association has presented the 2025 Walking As Therapy Breakthrough Research of the Year award to The STRIDE Trial Research Team led by Dr. Marc P. Bonaca

AURORA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / The Global PAD Association has presented the 2025 Walking As Therapy Breakthrough Research of the Year award to The STRIDE Trial Research Team led by Dr. Marc P. Bonaca, Executive Director at CPC Clinical Research, for pioneering research demonstrating significant improvements in walking capacity, symptoms, and quality of life for peripheral artery disease patients through innovative therapeutic intervention. The STRIDE trial represents a landmark advancement that transforms our understanding of walking therapy and opens new frontiers in PAD treatment. The STRIDE trial results were presented at the American College of Cardiology scientific sessions in March 2025 and simultaneously published in the Lancet.

Dr. Marc P. Bonaca can be reached by media at info@cpcmed.org or 303-860-9900.

CPC press contact: info@cpcmed.org

CPC Clinical Research & CPC Community Health
2115 N. Scranton St., Suite 2040
Aurora, CO 80045-7120

About CPC Clinical Research

CPC Clinical Research is an academic research organization affiliated with the University of Colorado that is recognized for its expertise in innovative, pragmatic clinical trial design & management for both national and international clinical research. CPC has over 30 years of experience in managing all stages and types of clinical trials.

For more information, please visit https://cpcclinicalresearch.org/

SOURCE: CPC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-global-pad-association-has-presented-the-2025-walking-as-therapy-1068942

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
