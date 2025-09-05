AURORA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / The Global PAD Association has presented the 2025 Walking As Therapy Breakthrough Research of the Year award to The STRIDE Trial Research Team led by Dr. Marc P. Bonaca, Executive Director at CPC Clinical Research, for pioneering research demonstrating significant improvements in walking capacity, symptoms, and quality of life for peripheral artery disease patients through innovative therapeutic intervention. The STRIDE trial represents a landmark advancement that transforms our understanding of walking therapy and opens new frontiers in PAD treatment. The STRIDE trial results were presented at the American College of Cardiology scientific sessions in March 2025 and simultaneously published in the Lancet.

