Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 23:02 Uhr
Broker Action Coalition: BAC Secures Broker Victory as Trigger Lead Ban Signed Into Law

President Signs Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act; Implementation Begins in Early 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / President Donald J. Trump signed the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act into law today. The landmark law bans abusive "trigger lead" practices that allowed the credit bureaus to sell consumer data without consent. The result was a flood of unwanted calls, texts, and emails that overwhelmed homebuyers and eroded trust in the mortgage process.

Delivering on Our First Priority
Upon its founding, the Broker Action Coalition (BAC) asked its earliest supporters to help set the agenda. The response was overwhelmingly clear: end abusive trigger leads.

The BAC took that fight to Washington, driving a multiyear advocacy campaign with hundreds of Capitol Hill meetings, tens of thousands of letters sent to Congress, and two national fly-in events. Working as part of the broader Trigger Lead Coalition led by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), brokers made their voices impossible to ignore - and today that advocacy is law.

"The Broker Action Coalition was built on the belief that independent mortgage professionals and their clients deserve a strong voice in Washington," said Brendan McKay, BAC Chief Advocacy Officer and Co-Founder.

"The passage of this bill proves what that voice can accomplish. One victory doesn't end the fight. It fuels it. We'll keep pressing forward, tackling the next challenges and making sure brokers and consumers are represented at every step."

What's Next
The new law will take effect within 180 days - by March 2026 - bringing long-awaited relief from trigger leads to brokers and homebuyers.

The BAC emphasized that this victory represents just the beginning of their advocacy efforts. With trigger leads addressed, the organization plans to focus on the next set of broker-driven priorities affecting homebuyers and mortgage professionals, such as Loan Originator Compensation (LO Comp), Third-Party Originated (TPO) surcharge, and other critical federal and state-level issues.

Rachel Clark, BAC Executive Director, adds that, "The BAC was built to give a voice to mortgage brokers and consumers and that is what we did with this legislation. We will continue to push for legislation that is beneficial to mortgage brokers and consumers."

McKay added, "This is a milestone that proves our model works. If brokers keep showing up - and funding the fight - we can deliver even more wins."

Recognizing Our Partners
The BAC is proud to recognize the partners that helped make this win possible: Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM), Pennymac TPO, The Loan Store, Inc., Rocket Pro, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (PRMG), Freedom Mortgage Wholesale Division, Newfi Wholesale, Gold Star Wholesale, and West Capital Lending. Their support - combined with the commitment of individual brokers nationwide - gave this advocacy the resources and reach to deliver real change.

About the Broker Action Coalition
The Broker Action Coalition (BAC) is the grassroots advocacy channel uniting mortgage brokers and their supporters to fight for broker and homebuyer rights nationwide. The BAC aims to level the playing field between independent mortgage brokers and retail banks, to support inclusive homebuying policy change, and to fight for the needs of Veterans, minorities, and underserved communities to make the American dream of homeownership possible for more people than ever before.

For more information on trigger leads and implementation, visit our Trigger Lead Hub at https://brokeractioncoalition.com/trigger-leads.

For more information or to support our advocacy efforts, visit https://www.brokeractioncoalition.com/.

Contact Information
Rachel Clark
Executive Director, Broker Action Coalition
media@brokeractioncoalition.com

SOURCE: Broker Action Coalition



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/bac-secures-broker-victory-as-trigger-lead-ban-signed-into-law-1069359

