The new wet-dry vacuums and cordless vacuum cleaners from Tineco combine powerful performance with smart features for efficient and convenient cleaning

Tineco, a leading manufacturer of modern household technologies, today unveiled its latest innovations for everyday household challenges at IFA, presenting a new range of products. At the heart of its expanded portfolio are wet-dry vacuums and cordless vacuum cleaners. Equipped with advanced sensors, intelligent self-cleaning functions, and smart controls, Tineco is redefining the category of smart cleaning. Designed to meet users' needs, these features deliver an exceptionally convenient cleaning experience.

Tineco's product and technology highlights at a glance:

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist

The FLOOR ONE S9 series impresses with two key innovations: the Streak Free Scraper and the HydroBurst Function. The scraper on the brush head cleans efficiently and gently without scratching, while HydroBurst applies a targeted high-pressure water jet at a 15° angle to loosen stubborn dirt and dried-on stains. With its slim 11 cm design, the model glides easily under furniture. Additional features like Quiet Mode, Silent Dry, and Any-Time Cleaning ensure ultra-quiet operation. Whether a baby is sleeping nearby or you want to enjoy music or a podcast while cleaning, these modes make the device significantly quieter than previous models.

FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Artist

The new FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Artist expands the popular S9 Artist wet-dry vacuum series and comes with an intelligent Smart Refresh Station. Thanks to its 5-liter hot-water tank and automatic refill system, the floor washer is always ready for use with hot or cold water. Depending on usage, the tank only needs to be filled once per week, ensuring the device is instantly ready to clean. The Streak Free Scraperdelivers spotless results, the HydroBurst Function tackles tough stains, and Quiet Mode, Silent Dry, and Any-Time Cleaning guarantee whisper-quiet performance combining comfort and efficiency in one device.

FLOOR ONE S7 Max Pro

Also equipped with the new Streak Free Scraper and HydroBurst Technology, the FLOOR ONE S7 Max Pro adds green LED lighting to highlight dust more clearly. Its HyperStretch Design with a 180° lay-flat function allows effortless cleaning under low furniture such as sofas, beds, or sideboards.

PURE ONE A90S

The PURE ONE A90S sets new standards in floor cleaning. Featuring Tineco's newly developed 3D Sense Brush, it integrates multiple innovations into one device: four advanced sensors use ultrasound to detect floor type, edges, dirt level, and larger debris, automatically adjusting suction power in real time. A 3D light display visualizes suction power, while a 150° green light makes even the finest dust visible at the brush head. With powerful suction of 270 AW, it deep cleans both carpets and hard floors, picking up dust, pet hair, and dirt with ease. The device offers up to 105 minutes of runtime and a flexible bending tube, making it easy to reach and clean every corner.

CARPET ONE Cruiser

The Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser restores carpets and upholstered furniture to a fresh, hygienic condition even when tackling stubborn stains. With up to 130 watts of suction power, it removes embedded dirt deep within fibers. Multiple cleaning modes and intuitive operation ensure high convenience, making it the perfect choice for families, pet owners, and anyone who wants to keep their home clean and comfortable.

Alongside these floor care solutions, Tineco is also presenting its B2B innovations at IFA: the CHIERE ONE Biz, a smart kitchen appliance designed for large kitchens and the hospitality industry, and the Tineco-developed Smart Water Dispenser, further highlighting the company's continuous innovation and expansion in the field of smart water solutions.

Tineco will showcase its new products at IFA from September 5-9 in Berlin, Hall 9, Booth 114.

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

