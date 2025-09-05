Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 23:14 Uhr
King of Apes Launches NFT Mintpad Platform Alongside Exclusive Multi-Phase NFT Collection - $KOA Token to Follow

Multi-phase collection strategy creates scarcity-driven community access while new mintpad democratizes NFT launches

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / King of Apes, the innovative Web3 platform behind kingofapes.fun, today announced the simultaneous launch of its proprietary NFT Mintpad platform and the first phase of its exclusive $KOA NFT collection. This dual launch represents a significant milestone in the project's mission to democratize token and NFT creation while building a premium community ecosystem.

Revolutionary Phase-Gated NFT Strategy

The King of Apes NFT collection introduces a comprehensive multi-tier release strategy. The collection features both premium phase-gated NFTs and an accessible degen tier, creating opportunities for all community levels while maintaining exclusivity for premium holders.

Phase 1 launches September 9th with 500 Premium PFP NFTs starting at 0.1 ETH. The premium collection's innovative structure requires ownership of previous phases to access subsequent releases, ensuring committed community participation. Phase 1 holders gain exclusive benefits including presale access to the upcoming $KOA token launch, Golden Ticket rewards with token vesting opportunities, and access to an exclusive merchandise store.

Phases 2 & 3 will include more perks for holders. Alongside this, during phase 2 1,000 degen collection NFTs will be available at 0.005 ETH featuring innovative burn-to-mint mechanics. The degen tier offers affordable entry for the broader community while creating deflationary pressure through its unique burn mechanism - perfect for degens seeking accessible participation with built-in scarcity dynamics.

"We're not just launching another NFT collection - we're building an ecosystem where ownership creates opportunity," said the King of Apes team. "Each phase unlocks new levels of utility and community access, rewarding our most dedicated members."

NFT Mintpad Platform Goes Live

Coinciding with the NFT launch, King of Apes debuts its NFT Mintpad platform, expanding the company's suite of creator tools. The platform joins the existing kingofapes.Fun ecosystem, which already features a user-friendly token launchpad allowing creators to deploy tokens with just a few clicks, a Telegram token launcher, and a live AI agent.

The mintpad platform addresses the technical barriers that have traditionally limited NFT creation, providing creators with streamlined tools to launch their own collections while earning rewards through the King of Apes ecosystem. Some huge Base native teams are already lined up to launch on the platform in its opening weeks.

$KOA Token Launch on the Horizon

Looking ahead, King of Apes confirmed that its native $KOA token will launch in Q4 2025. While specific details about the presale will be announced soon, Phase 1 NFT holders will receive priority access, reinforcing the utility-driven approach of the collection strategy.

About King of Apes

King of Apes operates kingofapes.fun, a comprehensive Web3 platform built with the true degen in mind. The ecosystem includes a token launchpad enabling simple token deployment, a Telegram token launcher, an active AI agent, and now the new NFT Mintpad platform. The company focuses on empowering creators while building sustainable, utility-driven communities.

For more information about the King of Apes NFT collection and mintpad platform, visit kingofapes.fun or see social links below

Media Contact:

Email - project@kingofapes.fun
Telegram - @SIH_World
Twitter/X - @kingofapesbase
Website - https://www.kingofapes.fun/
Name: Jacob Smith
project@kingofapes.fun

SOURCE: King of Apes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/king-of-apes-launches-nft-mintpad-platform-alongside-exclusive-multi-1069615

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
