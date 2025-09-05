Flagship models FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Artist and PURE ONE A90S make their debut in Berlin

IFA 2025 opens today in Berlin, the international stage for technology and innovation. Tineco is unveiling a new generation of home cleaning solutions: smartly designed, powerful, and intuitive floor washers, cordless vacuum cleaners, and carpet cleaners created to simplify daily life and improve home comfort.

Tineco Brings Innovation to Everyday Cleaning with New Smart Appliances at IFA

Three Floor Washers, One Goal: Spotless Homes with Minimal Effort

Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist redefines cleaning with a set of advanced technologies:

StreakFree Scraper : washes and dries floors quickly. With a simple push-and-pull motion, surfaces are cleaned without streaks or water residue. Its soft, quiet design protects floors while reducing noise.

: washes and dries floors quickly. With a simple push-and-pull motion, surfaces are cleaned without streaks or water residue. Its soft, quiet design protects floors while reducing noise. HydroBurst : a high-pressure water jet at a 15° angle easily removes even dried-on dirt and grime, including buildup in tile joints.

: a high-pressure water jet at a 15° angle easily removes even dried-on dirt and grime, including buildup in tile joints. Slim 11 cm body : effortlessly reaches tight spots and hidden dust.

: effortlessly reaches tight spots and hidden dust. Quiet Mode : at just 70 dB(A)-the level of a casual conversation-the vacuum can be used late at night or early in the morning without disturbing others.

: at just 70 dB(A)-the level of a casual conversation-the vacuum can be used late at night or early in the morning without disturbing others. SilentDry: allows the roller to dry itself quietly, keeping it fresh, clean, and free from bacteria growth, ready for the next use.

Tineco FLOOR ONE STATION S9 Artist offers all the features of the Scientist, plus one key advantage: the Smart Refresh Station. Equipped with a 5-liter hot-water tank and automatic refill system, this intelligent base ensures the washer is always ready with fresh water, allowing longer, deeper, and more hygienic cleaning without lifting a finger. With a 12.85 cm slim lay-flat design and up to 90 minutes runtime in Quiet Mode, it combines convenience with efficiency.

Completing the lineup is the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam Pro, featuring HyperSteam Technology at 140°C to eliminate dirt and bacteria deep down. Along with DualBlock Anti-Tangle, Quiet Mode, SilentDry, and 22,000 Pa suction power, it also introduces ReverseScrub Technology, which rotates the roller in both directions to remove stubborn stains and keep it clean. With up to 90 minutes runtime and a 12.85 cm slim body, it's a reliable partner for daily home cleaning.

Next-Generation Vacuum Cleaning

With the PURE ONE A90S, Tineco introduces the revolutionary 3D Sense Master Brush, which integrates four advanced sensor technologies:

Floor Type Detection : intelligently recognizes floor types and optimizes suction power in real time on carpets or hard floors.

: intelligently recognizes floor types and optimizes suction power in real time on carpets or hard floors. Upgraded LightSense : a wide-angle 150° front light that reveals particles as small as 0.02 mm.

: a wide-angle 150° front light that reveals particles as small as 0.02 mm. Advanced EdgeSense : triple edge detection with automatic suction boost when cleaning along walls.

: triple edge detection with automatic suction boost when cleaning along walls. DustSense: automatically adjusts suction power based on the detected dust level.

The PURE ONE A90S also delivers 270 AW suction power, Clogless Master Technology for handling large debris without bending down, and up to 105 minutes runtime on a single charge. It is the most advanced model in the PURE ONE series.

Professional Fabric Care

For deep cleaning carpets and upholstery, the CARPET ONE Cruiser combines power and versatility, removing dirt, stains, and allergens from every fabric surface. It is the ideal solution for anyone seeking a fresh and healthy home environment, even in high-traffic areas.

Expanding the Frontiers of Innovation

At IFA 2025, Tineco goes beyond floor care to expand its reach in the B2B smart kitchen sector with the CHIERE ONE Biz, which brings automation and digitalization to ingredient management. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to smart living and efficient resource use, the company is also presenting a new-generation smart water dispenser.

Tineco welcomes visitors to IFA 2025 (Hall 9, Booth 114) through September 9.

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

