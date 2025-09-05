From well-being to energy efficiency, Bespoke AI, Vision AI, and Galaxy AI transform the way we live and connect.

At Innovation For All (IFA) 2025, Samsung Electronics showcased its vision for "AI Home: Future Living, Now". Samsung's AI Home aims to be a reality people can experience today not just in the future and one designed for everyone, not just a select few.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250905654772/en/

Cheolgi Kim, Head of Digital Appliances, presents Future Living Now at Samsung's IFA 2025 press conference in Berlin

"At Samsung, we're not just imagining the future of AI; we're building it into everyday life. Samsung's AI Home moves beyond smart devices to homes that truly understand you, adapt to your needs, and care for what matters most," said Cheolgi Kim (CK), Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances (DA) Business. "This is the beginning of a new era where technology supports your life in the background so that you can live it more fully."

Samsung's AI Home experience is designed to make everyday living more convenient, efficient, healthy, and safe.

Samsung research1 reveals that 66% of consumers find the idea of an AI-enabled home appealing, with many envisioning streamlined daily tasks (44%) and greater control via phone or voice commands (45%). AI Home, with SmartThings automated routines, delivers on this vision automating lighting, temperature, and even syncing blinds with the weather for effortless living2

The home is a sanctuary for 93% of people and a social hub for 80%. As families spend more time together, AI Home enhances shared moments with wellness checks, personalised sleep settings, and nutrition planning.

Energy efficiency is one of the main benefits consumers look for from AI. 66% believe an AI enabled home can help track costs and save money. With SmartThings Energy, AI Home can reduce washing machine energy use by up to 70%3, 4

Security remains critical, with 40% expecting AI to improve home protection through timely alerts. Samsung Knox Vault safeguards sensitive data at the hardware level, while Knox Matrix extends protection across connected devices with ecosystem-wide security5

Bespoke AI Enhances AI Capabilities

Samsung's latest Bespoke AI appliances have taken AI features to a new level, offering a better living experience in both the kitchen and other spaces:

Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra: Upgraded with improved AI Object Recognition 6 , it can now detect liquids 7 , even transparent ones.

Upgraded with improved AI Object Recognition , it can now detect liquids , even transparent ones. Bespoke AI Washer: AI Wash+ enables a laundry experience that better fits your clothes. It clears the minimum threshold for a Grade A in energy efficiency testing by 65% 8

AI Wash+ enables a laundry experience that better fits your clothes. It clears the minimum threshold for a Grade A in energy efficiency testing by 65% Bespoke AI Dishwasher: AI Wash optimises the cleaning cycle based on how dirty the dishes are 9 , and Auto Open Door allows steam to escape, accelerating the drying process.

AI Wash optimises the cleaning cycle based on how dirty the dishes are , and Auto Open Door allows steam to escape, accelerating the drying process. Extractor Induction Hob: Integrating the extractor into the hob maximises kitchen space.

Vision AI Expands to Larger Displays

Samsung's Vision AI Companion is designed to feel more like a trusted companion someone you can engage with naturally, and that responds in a human-like way redefining home entertainment. Pursuing an open platform approach, Samsung is strengthening its partnerships with global AI technology leaders, including Google, Microsoft and Perplexity.

Other highlights included:

Micro RGB: A 115" display delivering cinema-quality visuals at home with perfect colour, bringing every scene to life with stunning depth and vibrancy.

A 115" display delivering cinema-quality visuals at home with perfect colour, bringing every scene to life with stunning depth and vibrancy. The Movingstyle: A portable touchscreen TV with built-in battery and adaptive AI perfect for any room or on the go.

A portable touchscreen TV with built-in battery and adaptive AI perfect for any room or on the go. Samsung Sound Tower: Powerful, portable sound with an 18-hour battery10. You can strengthen the party mood with customisable lighting and sound effects via the dedicated app.

Galaxy AI Expands with New Devices

Starting with the Galaxy S24 series and a commitment to democratise Galaxy AI to over 200 million devices in 2024, Samsung Galaxy has defined a new era of mobile AI innovation.

Now, the latest Galaxy AI experience comes to new products, designed to ensure a seamless mobile experience on a wider range of devices with multimodal capabilities.

By the end of 2025, Samsung aims to bring the Galaxy AI experience to over 400 million devices worldwide.

Experience Future Living, Now at IFA 2025

The Samsung exhibition at IFA will be open from September 5 9 at the CityCube, Berlin.

Samsung Electronics is also showcasing a large-scale media art installation created in collaboration with world-renowned digital artist Maotik on a massive 50-meter-wide digital façade at the entrance of the exhibition hall.

The video, themed around "wind," features dynamic waves formed by the organic movement of data, symbolizing how Samsung's AI technology contributes to enhancing everyday life for its customers.

For more information on the products mentioned within this release, please visit the Samsung Newsroom.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

1 All consumer statistics referenced in this release are sourced from EO CMI Quantitative Survey, UK/DE/FR, consumers owning 1+ smart home appliances or devices, sample 1200.

2 Requires a wireless network, a Samsung account and the Samsung SmartThings App. AI Home routines must be manually set up by the user before AI Home can assist with their automation.

3Savings amount estimated based on tests performed by Samsung. Estimated savings may differ from users actual savings. https://www.samsung.com/uk/home-appliances/smartthings/energy/energy

4 Wi-Fi connection, Samsung account and SmartThings required. Can be applied when the selected washing temperature is 20~40°C. Max saving results from washing a 40 degree cycle as a cold wash. Savings based on internal testing on the WW11BB944AGB model in normal usage conditions. Results: Power consumption without AI Energy Mode 0.539 KWh. Power consumption with AI Energy Mode 0.145 KWh. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.

5 For further information see: Knox Vault Fundamentals Samsung Knox Documentation

6 Based on our deep learning model trained using a predefined set of data and may yield incomplete or incorrect information. New datasets may be introduced to our learning model from time to time to enhance its accuracy. Object recognition may be affected by an object's shape or the environmental conditions. Only certain object types can be recognized. Stained Area Recognition needs to be activated beforehand via the SmartThings App. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required.

7 A liquid spill is defined as a colored or transparent liquid, such as water or juice, having a size of 7cm x 7cm (15 ml in volume) or larger. Identification may be affected by the size of the liquid or the environmental conditions of the floor, such as the floor pattern, color of the floor, direct or reflected light, or shape of the liquid. Excessive amount of liquid on the floor may cause secondary contamination.

8 Based on Samsung internal testing. The energy consumption of this 9kg model is EEI 18.2, which is 65% more energy efficient compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A (EEI 52 for 9kg models). Energy ratings tested with Eco 40-60 program, 65% savings tested with the Eco 40-60 program.

9 Based on an AI-created algorithm. Actual results may vary depending on individual use.

10 18 hours of battery tested with lighting off and at volume level of 12~13.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250905654772/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact Nadia Khalil: Nadia.Khalil@freuds.com