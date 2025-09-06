Weinstein Law Group: New York Personal Injury Firm Represents Victims of Niagara Falls Tour Bus Crash

BUFFALO, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / The Weinstein Law Group PLLC has been retained by five victims of the tragic tour bus crash on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, which occurred on August 22, 2025, during a return trip from Niagara Falls to New York City.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred when the bus driver became distracted, lost control of the bus, and in an attempt to correct it, caused the bus to overturn -resulting in five fatalities and numerous injuries, with several passengers ejected or trapped in the wreckage. The overturned 2005 Van?Wool tour bus, operated by Staten Island-based M&Y Tour Inc., carried 54 people ages 1 to 74, many of whom were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino descent, necessitating language interpreters at the scene.

Emergency crews-including Mercy Flight helicopters and regional EMS teams-promptly transported victims to hospitals such as Erie County Medical Center, Strong Memorial, and others. Reported injuries ranged from head trauma and fractures to abrasions and cuts, though fortunately, no children suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have preliminarily ruled out mechanical failure or driver impairment. The driver, Bin Shao, 55, of Flushing, NY, survived the crash and reports indicate that he is fully cooperating with investigators. An NTSB go-team is conducting an ongoing investigation.

"Families impacted by this incident deserve accountability and compassionate, effective advocacy," said Attorney Steven M. Weinstein, who is leading the case on behalf of the firm. "We're committed to guiding these clients through recovery and justice every step of the way."

The Weinstein Law Group PLLC, was, and is, involved in many high profile accident cases involving injury(ies) to multiple accident victims caused by the negligence of others and holds an active role on litigation leadership committees.

About Steven M. Weinstein

With over 40 years of experience, Steven M. Weinstein is a seasoned litigator in catastrophic injury cases. After graduating from New York Law School, he practiced under a solo mentor and then at prominent law firms that handle catastrophic injury cases involving construction accidents, motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice claims and others. He founded The Weinstein Law Group PLLC, and recovered millions of dollars for injured clients. His reputation combines courtroom experience with a client first mentality, ensuring that each client understands the legal process and feels supported throughout their case.

About The Weinstein Law Group PLLC

As one of New York's premier personal injury practices, The Weinstein Law Group PLLC handles cases ranging from individual catastrophic accidents to large-scale, mass-injury events. Known for its compassion, rigor, and effectiveness, the firm is committed to securing justice and meaningful outcomes for every client.

