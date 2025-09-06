Brossard, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) (the "Company" or "Orbec") announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a former executive of the Company to settle outstanding indebtedness with respect for severance payments owed in the amount of $76,325 by agreeing to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company at deemed price of $0.509 per share. The Board of Directors of the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding debt through the issuance of common shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for ongoing operations.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orbec

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large and highly prospective mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares in the northeastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Muus is prospective for gold mineralisation and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 8.3 million oz Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 8.3% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Gold Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralisation, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Nelligan gold deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Tait, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

