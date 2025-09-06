Full Spectrum Environmental: Zuko the Mold Detection Dog Goes Prime Time on WPTV News

Canine Mold Detection Expands the Future of Indoor Environmental Inspections in Florida

LAKE WORTH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / A nose like no other hit local television last night. At 6:15 PM, WPTV featured Zuko, a professionally trained mold detection dog whose unique talents are changing how mold is found - and how quickly indoor air quality issues are resolved across Florida.

Viewers followed Zuko and his handler, Tim from Paws on Mold, as they walked through a real inspection in Palm Beach County. The segment, hosted by reporter Kate Hussey, introduced audiences to the science and story behind canine scent detection, Zuko's training, and how he is helping Florida homeowners pinpoint hidden mold in places that tools - and even human inspectors - often miss.

But Zuko didn't work alone.

Behind every inspection was a coordinated team effort. Sometimes the follow-up assessment was handled by Full Spectrum Environmental, Florida's trusted mold inspection and indoor air quality consulting firm. Other times, Brittany Gordon of HEI Systems led the diagnostic phase, applying scientific methodology and delivering a full turnkey assessment.

In either case, the process began with Zuko's attestation, continued with professional appraisal, and concluded with targeted remediation by Green Fox Air Quality. This collaboration ensured every client received not only rapid answers, but also complete, science-backed solutions from inspection through remediation.

Together, they demonstrate one of Florida's most comprehensive environmental teams - driven by science, backed by experience, and led nose-first by Zuko.

A New Standard in Mold Detection

Zuko's work begins before any traditional sampling starts. His canine olfactory senses are thousands of times more sensitive than a human's, allowing him to pinpoint mold hidden behind walls, under flooring, or inside ductwork.

"Zuko is incredibly skilled-using his powerful sense of smell to locate hidden mold that humans and even high-end instruments might miss," said Brittany Gordon, Senior Microbiologist at Sporelytics and HEI Systems. "Tim guides the inspection while Zuko sniffs with precision and focus. Each discovery brings us one step closer to identifying all sources of microbial contamination. Once Zuko performs his search, we can conduct an in-depth air quality assessment to confirm and quantify findings. With both canine detection and accredited lab testing, homeowners have a clear roadmap for remediation."

"With so many homes in Florida affected by water intrusion, old ductwork, and humidity-related mold problems, having a tool like Zuko brings new efficiency and accuracy to the inspection process. He bridges the gap between observation and lab testing," said Brett Brunsvold, President and Founder of Full Spectrum Environmental.



"I've seen a rising demand for smarter, more accurate mold investigations-especially in homes where HVAC issues or past water issues aren't always obvious. What Zuko brings to the table is speed, accuracy, and trust. It's exciting to see Florida homeowners embracing canine detection as part of a modern, science-driven approach to indoor air quality."

- Justin Aristorenas, Tampa Bay Regional Manager Of Full Spectrum Environmental

"This was my first time seeing Zuko-or any mold dog-in action," added Brad Fishbein of Green Fox Air Quality. "After more than a decade in indoor air quality, I was thoroughly impressed with what Zuko was able to do that human inspectors simply can't. Tim and Zuko make an amazing team and really help begin the process of resolving a client's indoor air quality concerns."

Quotes from the Team

"Zuko continues to make a positive impact on the health of people throughout Florida and beyond. Whether it's during training or on the job, he continues to impress me every day."

- Tim, Paws on Mold

"I love to work!"

- Zuko

For Zuko and his handler Tim with Paws on Mold, the mission goes beyond inspections - it's about protecting families.

"The same way a police K-9 might search a car for narcotics, Zuko is searching a home for hidden mold," Tim explained. "He alerts us to what's behind the walls, under the floors, or inside ductwork that no one else can see. It's life-changing for homeowners who've struggled to find the source of their air quality problems."

That's where Full Spectrum Environmental and Green Fox Air Quality step in, transforming Zuko's detections into verified data and targeted remediation. Together with HSI Systems and Sporelytics, the team turns canine alerts into full-scale environmental solutions - from diagnostics and lab testing through professional mold removal.

For families, it's more than inspection. It's peace of mind.

"With so many homes in Florida dealing with humidity, water damage, and hidden contamination, Zuko gives people answers they didn't know were possible," said Brett Brunsvold, President of Full Spectrum Environmental. "At the end of the day, this is about healthier homes and safer communities."

Zuko's work may start with his nose, but his impact is felt long after - protecting Florida homeowners from one hidden enemy at a time.

