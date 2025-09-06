Rackfinity: Your Trusted Source for EziBlank Data Center Solutions

Rackfinity, an industry-leading supplier offering IT solutions for businesses, announces the release of the Eziblank 19" Universal 6RU Modular Blanking Panel - the innovative Australian data center product, ideal for data center operators. Available this Summer, this high-quality product joins the rest of Rackfinity's specialty hardware and rack accessories.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / One of the best ways to prevent hot air from recirculating within a server rack is by investing in a quality panel. This article will help you navigate the importance of panels and how Eziblank makes for a perfect server rack accessory for your business. Let's take a closer look!

What to Know About Blanking panels

Rack blanking panels, also known as filler panels, help cover spaces within a server rack to create a clean look. They are important for airflow management, preventing overheating, and protecting against dust and debris.

Blanking panels are commonly available in two installation methods: metal or plastic. You can find blanking panels in different sizes, ranging from 1U to 4U. Ultimately, the type of panel you choose should correspond to the amount of shelves in your server rack.

Features of the Eziblank Standard Blanking Panel

For decades, Rackfinity has upheld their commitment to providing businesses with quality products that are custom-fit and tailored to meet unique needs. That's why we are thrilled to provide our customers with the Eziblank Standard Blanking panel.

Some of the key features of the Eziblank panel include precisely engineered clips for easy installation, a snap-on feature for easy removal and reuse, and 100% recyclable and high-quality flame-retardant ABS plastic. Most importantly, the panel prevents the recirculation of hot exhaust air to manage airflow in data centers.

Designed for any EIA-310-D compliant 19-inch server rack, the Eziblank makes for a versatile and affordable solution for your data center. Moreover, you'll indeed realize that this low-cost investment will help you save energy and money.

Optimize Your Data Center Racks with Eziblank Blanking Panels from Rackfinity

If you are looking to optimize your data center server racks, look no further! Rackfinity is well-versed to elevate your business with the recent release of the Eziblank blanking panels . Rackfinity is your one-stop-shop for IT equipment, installation, and solutions.

When working with Rackfinity, you are guaranteed high quality technology systems for your business through our fast shipping with international capabilities.

Ready to get started? Contact us today for a customized quote. Our knowledgeable staff are committed to improving your technology environment through personalized tech solutions. We look forward to providing cost-effective solutions for your business!

Contact Information

Chris Stanek

Business Development Manager

sales@rackfinity.com

1-800-944-0338





SOURCE: Rackfinity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rackfinity-your-trusted-source-for-eziblank-data-center-solutions-1069691