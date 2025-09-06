Collective 222, LLC: Patrick Hemingway, American Writer, Wildlife Conservationist and Last Surviving Son of Nobel Prize Winner, Ernest Hemingway, 97, has passed

Anzeige
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
06.09.2025 03:30 Uhr
Patrick Hemingway, American Writer, Wildlife Conservationist and Last Surviving Son of Nobel Prize Winner, Ernest Hemingway, 97, has passed

Hemingway, like his late father, was a global citizen and lifelong adventurer

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective 222, LLC -- Patrick Hemingway, renowned writer, wildlife conservationist and second son of legendary literary icon Ernest Hemingway, died peacefully on Tuesday evening at his home in Bozeman, Montana.

Patrick Hemingway Circa 1970

Mourning the loss of his grandfather, Patrick Hemingway Adams stated: "My grandfather was the real thing: a larger than life paradox from the old world; a consummate dreamer saddled with a scientific brain. He spoke half a dozen languages and solved complicated mathematical problems for fun, but his heart truly belonged to the written and visual arts."

Patrick Hemingway was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 28, 1928 and spent his youth in both Cuba and Key West, Florida. Often adventuring with his father on his boat, Pilar, they would engage in spontaneous hunts for German submarines along the Caribbean during World War II. Hemingway attended both Stanford University and Harvard University, the latter becoming his alma mater in 1950 where he received a BA in History and Literature.

Hemingway began his career dedicated to wildlife instruction at the College of African Wildlife Management in Tanzania where he trained the first African rangers for the newly formed country. Moreover, he served as a forestry officer at the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) on behalf of the United Nations.

After the passing of his mother, Pauline Pfeiffer, in 1951 at the age of 23, he channeled his passion for agriculture on his farm in Tanzania, later relocating there with his first wife, Henrietta Broyles. Patrick gained global recognition for his safaris and expeditions, serving as a guide, expert, and honorary game warden in British East Africa.

Patrick's work managing his father's legacy began in the early 1970s and continued until his passing. His contributions include edits and the completion of his late father's notable book, True at First Light, where the manuscript is recorded in the Hemingway Archives at the John F. Kennedy Library. He provided historical and literary insight into the Hemingway Library series including Green Hills of Africa, The Sun Also Rises, A Moveable Feast, A Farewell to Arms, Hemingway on Hunting, and Hemingway on War. In 2022, Patrick, alongside his nephews Brendan Hemingway and Stephen Hemingway Adams, compiled decades of letters he exchanged with his father, released as Dear Papa: The Letters of Patrick and Ernest Hemingway.

Responding to Patrick's preservation of his father's literary legacy, Angela Hemingway Charles, Founder and President of the Board of Directors for Hemingway Ltd., honored her late brother-in-law: "Patrick's life was a testament to the values he inherited from his father and made his own: integrity, adventure, and a deep respect for the natural and literary worlds. His passing marks the close of an extraordinary chapter in the Hemingway family, and his legacy will endure through the work he championed and the lives he touched."

In 2023, Patrick and his second wife, Carol, established the Patrick and Carol T. Hemingway Scholar-in-Residence at the John F. Kennedy Library. Additionally, he was featured in the Library Forum in 2006, where he engaged in a dialogue about his life, the legacy of his famous father, and his contributions to wildlife conservation in Africa.

He's survived by his daughter, Edwina Hemingway, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Plans for a public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

For additional information, press inquiries, or to request an interview with a member of the Hemingway family, please contact Bettina L. Klinger, the official family spokesperson and Founder & CEO of Collective 222, the Agency of Record and Licensing Firm for Hemingway Ltd.

Bettina L. Klinger
bettina@collective222.net
917-930-8654
ErnestHemingwayOfficial.com
@ernest.hemingway.official

Patrick Jack Ernest and Gregory at Club de Cazadores Cuba Ernest Hemingway Collection JFK Presidential Library and Museum Boston Circa 1945

Patrick Hemingway Circa 1969 Kilimanjaro Hemingway Family Archive

Hemingway, Ltd. logo and Collective 222 logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766262/Patrick_Hemingway_Circa_1970.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766263/Patrick_Jack_Ernest_and_Gregory_at_Club_de_Cazadores_Cuba_Ernest_Hemingway_Collection_JFK_Presidenti.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766264/Patrick_Hemingway_Circa_1969_Kilimanjaro_Hemingway_Family_Archive.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766321/Hemingway_Collective_222_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/patrick-hemingway-american-writer-wildlife-conservationist-and-last-surviving-son-of-nobel-prize-winner-ernest-hemingway-97-has-passed-302548224.html

