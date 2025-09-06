The 2025 IAA Mobility in Munich is set to open. As one of the world's most influential automotive exhibitions, IAA is renowned for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and setting future industry trends, while serving as a key stage for brands to demonstrate innovation and global vision. At this year's show, Hongqi, representing Chinese premium automotive brands, will present its all-new all-electric SUV the EHS5 alongside several BEV models already available in Europe, marking a new chapter in its deepening European strategy.

In recent years, Hongqi has been advancing its global strategy with a focus on new energy and intelligent mobility, continuously expanding its presence with a worldwide perspective. Under the guiding principle of "Rooted in Europe, For Europe," Hongqi will leverage its participation at IAA to highlight localized initiatives in the European market. This includes the development of a robust sales and service network and strengthened partnerships with local stakeholders, ensuring products and experiences are tailored to meet the needs of European consumers. At the same time, the world premiere of the EHS5 serves as a new opportunity to convey Hongqi's brand spirit: "Great cars for the people who drive us."

As the newest member of the Hongqi NEV family, the EHS5 introduces a product philosophy defined by "A Fortress of Safety for Your Loved Ones, Family Camp on the Move, and First-Class Comfort for Every Journey." Equipped with advanced intelligent safety systems, reliable range, and refined driving comfort, the EHS5 is designed to provide European families with both safe mobility and premium in-car experiences.

Under the "Rooted In Europe, For Europe" strategy, Hongqi is committed to providing products and services tailored to European customers. From early-stage adaptation to local road conditions to the establishment of a multi-country sales and service network, the brand aims to make premium mobility experiences accessible across the region. The EHS5, as a key model under this strategy, highlights Hongqi's approach. With fortress-level safety features, it ensures comprehensive protection for families. Its extended driving range and adaptable interior space meet the demands of both daily commute and long-distance travel, while its first-class comfort features elevate the driving and riding experience. More than a vehicle, the EHS5 reflects Hongqi's vision of delivering a lifestyle that integrates security, freedom, and enjoyment for European users.

Europe, as both the birthplace of the automobile and a leading arena for innovation and transformation in the global auto industry, serves as an ideal platform for this significant debut. The global premiere of the EHS5 at IAA not only demonstrates Hongqi's commitment to its worldwide strategy, but also represents a significant step forward in its European localization journey. Looking ahead, Hongqi will remain dedicated to its brand spirit of "Great cars for the people who drive us," working together with European users to create a promising future of mobility.

