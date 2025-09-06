Anzeige
Robinhood Markets
WKN: A3CVQC | ISIN: US7707001027
PR Newswire
06.09.2025 00:34 Uhr
68 Leser
S&P Dow Jones Indices: AppLovin, Robinhood Markets and Emcor Group Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will replace Charter Communications Inc. (NASD: CHTR) in the S&P 100. Charter Communications will remain in the S&P 500.

  • AppLovin Corp. (NASD: APP), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASD: HOOD) and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) will replace MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASD: MKTX), Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASD: CZR), and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASD: ENPH) in the S&P 500, respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD: KTOS) will replace Emcor Group and The Wendy's Company (NASD: WEN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. MarketAxess Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Enphase Energy and The Wendy's Company will replace ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP), Xerox Holdings (NASD: XRX), MP Materials Corp, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

  • Nutanix Inc. (NASD: NTNX) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will replace Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASD: ACHC) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. Acadia Healthcare and ManpowerGroup will replace TechTarget Inc. (NASD: TTGT) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASD: MLAB) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

  • Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE), Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), Waystar Holding Corp. (NASD: WAY) and Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) will replace Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI), B&G Food Inc. (NYSE: BGS), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD: JACK) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASD: SLP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 100

Addition

Uber Technologies

UBER

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 100

Deletion

Charter Communications

CHTR

Communications Services

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

AppLovin

APP

Information Technology

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Robinhood Markets

HOOD

Financials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Emcor Group

EME

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

MarketAxess Holdings

MKTX

Financials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Caesars Entertainment

CZR

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 22, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Enphase Energy

ENPH

Information Technology

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Nutanix

NTNX

Information Technology

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

TransUnion

TRU

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

MP Materials

MP

Materials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Emcor Group

EME

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

The Wendy's Company

WEN

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Acadia Healthcare Company

ACHC

Health Care

Sept 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

ManpowerGroup

MAN

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

MarketAxess Holdings

MKTX

Financials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Caesars Entertainment

CZR

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Enphase Energy

ENPH

Information Technology

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Wendy's Company

WEN

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Acadia Healthcare Company

ACHC

Health Care

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ManpowerGroup

MAN

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Noble Corporation

NE

Energy

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Q2 Holdings

QTWO

Information Technology

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Waystar Holding

WAY

Health Care

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hecla Mining

HL

Materials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

MP Materials

MP

Materials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS

Industrials

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ProPetro Holding

PUMP

Energy

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Xerox Holdings

XRX

Information Technology

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

TechTarget

TTGT

Communication Services

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Mesa Laboratories

MLAB

Health Care

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Owens & Minor

OMI

Health Care

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

B&G Foods

BGS

Consumer Staples

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Jack in the Box

JACK

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Simulations Plus

SLP

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
