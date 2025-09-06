S&P Dow Jones Indices: AppLovin, Robinhood Markets and Emcor Group Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will replace Charter Communications Inc. (NASD: CHTR) in the S&P 100. Charter Communications will remain in the S&P 500.
- AppLovin Corp. (NASD: APP), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASD: HOOD) and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) will replace MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASD: MKTX), Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASD: CZR), and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASD: ENPH) in the S&P 500, respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD: KTOS) will replace Emcor Group and The Wendy's Company (NASD: WEN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. MarketAxess Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Enphase Energy and The Wendy's Company will replace ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP), Xerox Holdings (NASD: XRX), MP Materials Corp, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- Nutanix Inc. (NASD: NTNX) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will replace Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASD: ACHC) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. Acadia Healthcare and ManpowerGroup will replace TechTarget Inc. (NASD: TTGT) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASD: MLAB) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE), Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), Waystar Holding Corp. (NASD: WAY) and Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) will replace Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI), B&G Food Inc. (NYSE: BGS), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD: JACK) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASD: SLP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 100
Addition
Uber Technologies
UBER
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 100
Deletion
Charter Communications
CHTR
Communications Services
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
AppLovin
APP
Information Technology
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
Robinhood Markets
HOOD
Financials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
Emcor Group
EME
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
MarketAxess Holdings
MKTX
Financials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Caesars Entertainment
CZR
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 22, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Enphase Energy
ENPH
Information Technology
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Nutanix
NTNX
Information Technology
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
TransUnion
TRU
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
MP Materials
MP
Materials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
KTOS
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Emcor Group
EME
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
The Wendy's Company
WEN
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Acadia Healthcare Company
ACHC
Health Care
Sept 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
ManpowerGroup
MAN
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
MarketAxess Holdings
MKTX
Financials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Caesars Entertainment
CZR
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Enphase Energy
ENPH
Information Technology
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
The Wendy's Company
WEN
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Acadia Healthcare Company
ACHC
Health Care
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
ManpowerGroup
MAN
|
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Noble Corporation
NE
Energy
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Q2 Holdings
QTWO
Information Technology
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Waystar Holding
WAY
Health Care
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Hecla Mining
HL
Materials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
MP Materials
MP
Materials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
KTOS
Industrials
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
ProPetro Holding
PUMP
Energy
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Xerox Holdings
XRX
Information Technology
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
TechTarget
TTGT
Communication Services
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Mesa Laboratories
MLAB
Health Care
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Owens & Minor
OMI
Health Care
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
B&G Foods
BGS
Consumer Staples
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Jack in the Box
JACK
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Simulations Plus
SLP
Health Care
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices