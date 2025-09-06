S&P Dow Jones Indices: AppLovin, Robinhood Markets and Emcor Group Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will replace Charter Communications Inc. (NASD: CHTR) in the S&P 100. Charter Communications will remain in the S&P 500.





AppLovin Corp. (NASD: APP), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASD: HOOD) and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) will replace MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASD: MKTX), Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASD: CZR), and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASD: ENPH) in the S&P 500, respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD: KTOS) will replace Emcor Group and The Wendy's Company (NASD: WEN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. MarketAxess Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Enphase Energy and The Wendy's Company will replace ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP), Xerox Holdings (NASD: XRX), MP Materials Corp, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.





Nutanix Inc. (NASD: NTNX) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will replace Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASD: ACHC) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. Acadia Healthcare and ManpowerGroup will replace TechTarget Inc. (NASD: TTGT) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASD: MLAB) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.





Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE), Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), Waystar Holding Corp. (NASD: WAY) and Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) will replace Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI), B&G Food Inc. (NYSE: BGS), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD: JACK) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASD: SLP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept 22, 2025 S&P 100 Addition Uber Technologies UBER Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P 100 Deletion Charter Communications CHTR Communications Services Sept 22, 2025 S&P 500 Addition AppLovin APP Information Technology Sept 22, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Robinhood Markets HOOD Financials Sept 22, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Emcor Group EME Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion MarketAxess Holdings MKTX Financials Sept 22, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Caesars Entertainment CZR Consumer Discretionary Sept 22, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Enphase Energy ENPH Information Technology Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Nutanix NTNX Information Technology Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition TransUnion TRU Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition MP Materials MP Materials Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Emcor Group EME Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion The Wendy's Company WEN Consumer Discretionary Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Acadia Healthcare Company ACHC Health Care Sept 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion ManpowerGroup MAN Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition MarketAxess Holdings MKTX Financials Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Caesars Entertainment CZR Consumer Discretionary Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Enphase Energy ENPH Information Technology Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition The Wendy's Company WEN Consumer Discretionary Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Acadia Healthcare Company ACHC Health Care Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ManpowerGroup MAN Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Noble Corporation NE Energy Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Q2 Holdings QTWO Information Technology Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Waystar Holding WAY Health Care Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hecla Mining HL Materials Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion MP Materials MP Materials Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS Industrials Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ProPetro Holding PUMP Energy Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Xerox Holdings XRX Information Technology Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion TechTarget TTGT Communication Services Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Mesa Laboratories MLAB Health Care Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Owens & Minor OMI Health Care Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion B&G Foods BGS Consumer Staples Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Jack in the Box JACK Consumer Discretionary Sept 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Simulations Plus SLP Health Care

