Company will request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by NasdaqMIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (the "Company"), announced today that on September 3, 2025, the Company received notice (the "Notice") from the Staff indicating that the Company had not regained compliance with the MVLS Rule as of September 2, 2025, which requires that the Company maintain a market value of listed securities of at least $50 million, and that the Company was therefore subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing before the Panel, which request will stay any further action by Nasdaq at least pending the ultimate conclusion of the hearing process.At the hearing, the Company intends to present its plan to evidence compliance with the applicable continued listing criteria; however, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request for continued listing or that the Company will be able to achieve compliance within any extension that may be granted by the Panel. The Company is considering all options available to it to regain compliance with the applicable listing rules, including but not limited to (i) raising additional capital through its equity line or other sources in order to increase the shareholders equity of the Company in excess of $2.5 million (plus an appropriate burn rate) and/or (ii) issuing additional shares of common stock through a PIPE or similar transaction in order to achieve at least $35 million of MVLS (the MVLS threshold for the Nasdaq Capital Markets tier). In that event, and assuming other listing requirements are met, the Company would seek to move to the Nasdaq Capital Markets.About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a next-generation platform delivering integrated solutions across energy, power, and digital infrastructure. The Company controls over 137,000 acres in Southeastern New Mexico with helium and natural gas reserves. Through its joint venture, Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC, www.texascriticaldatacenters.com), New Era is advancing a scalable, up to 1GW AI and high-performance computing (HPC) campus to meet surging demand for compute capacity and energy-efficient infrastructure. For more information, visit www.newerahelium.com, and follow on LinkedIn and X.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Investor and Media Contact:Investor RelationsJonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.comTel +1 475 477 9401

