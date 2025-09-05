NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VanEck announced today that it plans to close and liquidate two of its VanEck ETFs.On September 4, 2025, the Board of Trustees of VanEck ETF Trust approved the liquidation and dissolution of the following funds:ETF Name: VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETFTicker: MOTEExchange: Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.ETF Name: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETFTicker: MGROExchange: Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.As the sponsor of VanEck ETFs, VanEck continuously monitors and evaluates its ETF offerings across a number of factors, including performance, liquidity, assets under management, and investor interest, among others. The decision was made to liquidate the Funds based on an analysis of these factors and other operational considerations.Shareholders of the Funds may sell their shares on the Funds' listing exchanges until market close on September 19, 2025 (transaction fees from their broker-dealer may be incurred). The Funds' shares will no longer trade on their respective listing exchange after market close on September 19, 2025, and the shares will subsequently be de-listed. Shareholders who continue to hold shares of the Funds on the Funds' liquidation date, which is expected to be on or about September 26, 2025, will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares. Proceeds from the liquidations are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about September 26, 2025. For tax purposes, shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares. The Funds will stop accepting creation orders from Authorized Participants on September 19, 2025.Shareholders who hold shares of the Funds may receive a final distribution of net income and capital gains earned by the Funds and not previously distributed prior to liquidation.The final tax status of distributions made by the Funds, including the liquidating distribution, will be provided to shareholders with the year-end tax reporting for the Funds (including any portion which may be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes, reducing a shareholder's basis in such shares).About VanEckVanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends - including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 - that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of July 31, 2025, VanEck managed approximately $135.8 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.Important DisclosuresThis is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.An investment in MOTE may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to an ESG investing strategy, equity securities, health care sector, financials sector, information technology sector, medium-capitalization companies, industrials sector, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, index-related concentration and competitive advantage assessment risks, all of which may adversely affect MOTE. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.An investment in MGRO may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to investing in equity securities, growth style investing, consumer staples sector, industrials sector, large- and medium-capitalization companies, health care sector, information technology sector, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect MGRO. Large- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. MGRO's growth strategy may result in MGRO investing in securities or industry sectors that underperform the market as a whole. Furthermore, the growth companies identified by the Index provider may not operate as expected, and there is no guarantee that the index provider's proprietary valuation model will perform as intended.Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com/etfs. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

