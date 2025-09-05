Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 19:18 Uhr
Festi hf.: Announcement from Festi regarding lawsuit

Festi has received summons from Bergorka ehf., in which the company is summoned for recognition of liability for compensation, without a specified amount, for alleged violations dating back to December 2018. Bergorka claims that Festi's alleged violations consisted of refusing to provide Bergorka with wholesale fuel offers, failing to respond to requests for offers, and making offers that were not in compliance with Article 3 of the settlement agreement between Festi and the Icelandic Competition Authority dated 30 July 2018.

It is Festi's assessment that Bergorka's lawsuit is unfounded. Festi has therefore instructed legal counsel to defend against the claim in the case, which will be brought before the District Court of Reykjanes on 10 September 2025.


