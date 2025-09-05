Portillo's Inc.: Portillo's Appoints Denise Lauer as Chief Marketing Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO), the one-of-a-kind restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced the appointment of Denise Lauer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective September 22, 2025.

Lauer brings more than two decades of marketing and communications experience to Portillo's, primarily in the foodservice and food CPG industries. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer for Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza concepts with more than 1,200 locations. In this role, she led a team responsible for brand, media, digital, field marketing, customer experience, and product and channel innovation. At Marco's Pizza, Lauer developed and executed a comprehensive growth strategy with a strong focus on brand, digital marketing, loyalty programs and local restaurant marketing.

"Denise brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision and hands-on execution, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Portillo's," said Michael Osanloo, Portillo's President and CEO. "Denise's proven track record of revitalizing customer experiences, growing sales and transactions, and building high-performing marketing teams will be instrumental as we continue to expand Portillo's reach and deepen our connection with guests across the country."

During her tenure at Marco's Pizza, Lauer spearheaded initiatives that helped the brand emerge as one of the top pizza chains in the highly competitive U.S. market. Her achievements included establishing a multi-year innovation pipeline that launched multiple LTOs and permanent menu additions, developing the successful "Marco's More Menu" value platform that grew check and trip frequency, and driving a digital transformation that modernized and simplified the online ordering experience.

Lauer's appointment underscores Portillo's continued investment in strengthening its leadership team and ensuring the right talent is in place to accelerate sales and transaction growth while delivering unrivaled food and experiential dining that gets guests excited and keeps them coming back.

"As a fan and frequent guest at Portillo's, I'm excited to join this incredible team and contribute to the continued growth of this beloved brand," said Lauer. "Portillo's has a unique position in the market with its craveable menu and passionate fanbase. I look forward to working with Portillo's talented marketing team to enhance our digital capabilities, celebrate and connect with our guests, and grow awareness of our concept as we expand into new and developing markets."

Growing up in a restaurant family, Lauer has a lifelong love for the food industry. Over the course of her career, Lauer has served as Chief Marketing Officer for several other brands, including Chicago-based Informed Insurance and Morton Salt. Additionally, she has held various leadership roles at PepsiCo's Quaker Foods and Snacks division and FedEx. Her work has been honored with prestigious industry awards, including multiple Cannes Lions Gold awards and recognition as an Adweek Rising Brand Star while at Morton Salt.

About Portillo's

Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 95 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo's is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo's operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants - but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo's is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d8ccd35-f896-437c-9737-4d6b31567d0e

Photo Credit: Lori Sapio Photography