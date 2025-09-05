Blue Water Acquisition Corp iii: Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Announces Submission of $10 Billion Bid for PDV Holding Inc., Parent of Citgo Petroleum Corp.

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: BLUWU) ("Blue Water" or the "Company") today announced that it has submitted a $10 billion bid to acquire PDV Holding Inc., the parent company of Citgo Petroleum Corp., in a Delaware court-supervised auction process.

The Company's proposal would provide cash or stock distributions to PDV Holding Inc.'s general creditors, a $3.2 billion settlement for holders of the PDVSA 2020 bonds to be paid either in cash or in shares of the publicly listed entity that will own Citgo.

Citgo Assets Included in the Auction

The assets of the auction include:

Three major U.S. refineries: Lake Charles, Louisiana; Lemont, Illinois; and Corpus Christi, Texas, with combined refining capacity exceeding 800,000 barrels per day.

Midstream infrastructure, including pipelines and terminals such as the Sour Lake crude pipeline.

Lubricant and blending plants supporting specialty fuels and lubricants.

Nationwide retail distribution network of more than 4,000 branded service stations.

Background on Citgo

Founded in 1910, Citgo was originally an American company before being acquired in the 1980s and 1990s by Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA. Blue Water's proposal would return Citgo to U.S. ownership as a fully public, publicly-listed company, accountable to U.S. regulators and investors.

Management Commentary

"Our $10 billion proposal would provide creditors with both immediate recovery and the opportunity to participate in the future of Citgo as a U.S. public company," said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman & CEO of Blue Water. "This structure is designed to deliver value for creditors, stability for employees, and ensure Citgo's assets remain under U.S. ownership and public market transparency."

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: BLUWU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a business combination with high-potential companies across diverse sectors.

