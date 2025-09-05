Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Reaches 8.1% of Market Capitalization in Bitcoin Holdings Through Mining Operations

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum"), has accumulated and retained Bitcoin holdings equal to approximately 8.1% of the Company's current market capitalization of its common stock. Importantly, the Company notes that these Bitcoin holdings have all been earned through Sentinum's digital asset mining operations and no Bitcoin has yet been acquired in the open market.

As previously outlined, Hyperscale Data's strategy is to mine and retain all Bitcoin produced by its operations, holding it on the balance sheet until such time as the Company's Bitcoin holdings reach a level equal to 100% of the market capitalization of its common stock. By doing so, the Company is effectively acquiring Bitcoin to "pair" to its market cap, reinforcing its belief that digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, provide a long-term store of value that complements the Company's artificial intelligence ("AI") and data center initiatives.

"As we near 10% of the Company's market capitalization to Bitcoin holdings through mining alone, we are close to our first major milestone in executing our strategy," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We are fully committed to continuing to mine Bitcoin and retain it on our balance sheet until we achieve parity with our market capitalization. This disciplined approach underscores our conviction in Bitcoin as a core reserve asset for Hyperscale Data, and it runs in parallel with our expansion of the AI data center in Michigan, which we believe represents a separate, compelling growth story for the Company and its stockholders."

The Company emphasized that its Bitcoin accumulation strategy is not a substitute for its core business but rather a complement. Hyperscale Data continues to invest in expanding its AI data center footprint, with current operations in Michigan and planned growth in Montana that together are expected to scale into hundreds of megawatts of AI-optimized infrastructure, subject to the negotiation and execution of an agreement with the local utility provider and securing appropriate funding. By combining digital asset reserves with state-of-the-art AI compute facilities, the Company aims to strengthen its balance sheet while positioning itself as a long-term leader in the convergence of AI and blockchain technologies.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the first quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company will be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in providing private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

