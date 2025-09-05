IM Cannabis Corp.: IM Cannabis Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders' Equity Listing Requirement

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) (the "Company", "IM Cannabis", or "IMC"), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, today announced that it received notice from Nasdaq on September 4, 2025 that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires listed companies to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2,500,000. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

IMC (Nasdaq: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its subsidiaries, which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centers, and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients.

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made.

These include: the failure of the Company to comply with applicable regulatory requirements in a highly regulated industry; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; any unexpected failure to maintain in good standing or renew its licenses; the ability of the Company and Focus (collectively, the "Group") to deliver on their sales commitments or growth objectives; the reliance of the Group on third-party supply agreements to provide sufficient quantities of medical cannabis to fulfil the Group's obligations;the Group's possible exposure to liability, the perceived level of risk related thereto, and the anticipated results of any litigation or other similar disputes or legal proceedings involving the Group; the impact of increasing competition; any lack of merger and acquisition opportunities; adverse market conditions; the inherent uncertainty of production quantities, qualities and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability from the usage of the Group's cannabis products; supply chain constraints; reliance on key personnel; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; risks surrounding war, conflict and civil unrest in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, including the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the Company, its operations and the medical cannabis industry in Israel; risks associated with the Company focusing on the Israel and Germany markets; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated efficiencies and synergies of the Company as a global organization with domestic expertise in Israel and Germany; the Company's inability to realize upon its retail presence, distribution capabilities and data-driven insights; the Company's ability to continue to comply with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and its ability to execute its business strategy; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 31, 2025, which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov/edgar .

