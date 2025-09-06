Anzeige
Samstag, 06.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
06.09.2025 11:16 Uhr
TECNO Wins Three Global Product Innovation Technology Awards at IFA 2025 for TECNO Slim, MEGABOOK S14, and AI Glasses Series

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global AI-driven innovative technology brand, today celebrated a remarkable achievement at IFA 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential consumer electronics trade fairs. TECNO secured three prestigious IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards for its cutting-edge products: TECNO Slim, TECNO MEGABOOK S14, and TECNO AI Glasses Series, reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven innovation and next-generation consumer technology.

The IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards, co-hosted by IDG, IFA, and the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), are among the most authoritative honors in the global consumer electronics industry. Often regarded as a benchmark for technological innovation, these awards recognize pioneering products that set new industry standards, while also highlighting continuous advancements in AI-driven smart experiences and user-centric design.


This recognition underscores TECNO's vision of making advanced technology accessible for users worldwide. Each awarded product represents a leap forward in design, intelligence, and user experience, reflecting the brand's dedication to combining cutting-edge AI with sleek design. Through continuous innovation, TECNO strives to empower consumers across emerging markets and beyond, ensuring that technology inspires both creativity and connectivity.

TECNO Slim: World's Slimmest 3D-Curved Smartphone

The TECNO Slim redefines smartphone engineering as the world's slimmest 3D-curved phone with exceptional style, performance, and endurance. It comes in two variants: the SPARK Slim, the world's slimmest curved-screen smartphone at just 5.93mm, and the POVA Slim 5G, the thinnest curved-screen 5G phone at only 5.95mm. Despite their sleek form, TECNO Slim integrates a long-lasting 5,160mAh high-density battery with 45W fast charging, a vibrant 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, and military-grade shock resistance-proving that breathtaking slimness can coexist with uncompromising performance and rugged durability.

Beyond hardware, the TECNO Slim Series brings smarter experiences through TECNO's AI-driven functions, including circle-to-search, AI writing, real-time translation, and advanced image intelligence. Its Mood Light Interactive Design on the camera module adds an expressive touch, subtly responding to user interactions. By balancing ultra-thin aesthetics with power, endurance, and intelligent features, the TECNO Slim Series sets a new benchmark for modern smartphones-delivering style without compromise.

TECNO MEGABOOK S14: Industry's Lightest 14-inch OLED AI Laptop

At only 899g, the MEGABOOK S14 is the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop. Available in two high-performance configurations-Snapdragon® X Elite Compute Platform and Intel® Core Ultra 9-the S14 introduces the world's first self-developed on-device large language model on Windows, enabling advanced offline AI capabilities such as AI Meeting Assistant, Personal GPT, and AI-powered PPT generation. Its 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and DTS: X Ultra audio provides an immersive experience for creators, professionals, and gamers on the go.

TECNO AI Glasses: Futuristic AI-Powered Eyewear

TECNO's AI Glasses set a new standard for smart wearables with the industry's first 50MP ultra-clear imaging system integrated into eyewear. Powered by Ella AI Assistant, the glasses deliver real-time translation in over 100 languages, AI scene recognition, and AR navigation. The Pro model features a WaveGuide AR display that offers vivid MicroLED visuals and futuristic applications like live navigation and interactive AR. Crafted for comfort, the series combines lightweight durability with stylish frames for everyday use.

With these three awards, TECNO joins the ranks of global innovators that have shaped the future of technology through excellence and creativity. Staying true to its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO continues to break barriers by delivering powerful, stylish, and AI-driven intelligent solutions that resonate with consumers in global emerging markets and redefine the smartphone experience as a true global innovation leader.

For any related media queries, please contact pr.tecno@tecno-mobile.com

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764937/TECNO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecno-wins-three-global-product-innovation-technology-awards-at-ifa-2025-for-tecno-slim-megabook-s14-and-ai-glasses-series-302547641.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
