Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 06.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Creality Unveils K2 Pro and Nexbie, Delivering an Immersive Experience on Opening Day of IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of IFA 2025, Creality, a global leader in the 3D printing industry, made its highly anticipated debut at booth H20-167. The comprehensive showcase integrated new product launches, brand debuts, and immersive interactions, marking Creality's first-ever presence at one of the world's largest consumer electronics events and underscoring its expanding influence in the global market.

Creality's Booth H20-167 at IFA2025

K2 Pro and Hi Combo Honoured with IFA Awards

At IFA 2025, Creality spotlighted its flagship K2 Series, led by the K2 Pro, which, along with the Hi Combo, was officially recognised with IFA Innovation Awards. The K2 Pro, which also won the Red Dot Award earlier this year, stood out with its breakthrough improvements in precision, efficiency, and user-centric design.

Extended Creality Ecosystem on Display

Beyond the latest FDM 3D printers, Creality presented a complete lineup of its ecosystem in Berlin, including:

Hi Combo - Award-winning entry-level 3D printers delivering high-speed, precise, multifunctional printing for creative users.

HALOT X1 - High-resolution resin printer for ultra-detailed, professional-quality models.

Sermoon S1/X1 & Otter Lite - Compact, high-precision 3D scanner for digital modelling and prototyping.

Creality Falcon T1 Laser Engraver - The world's first 5-in-1 laser engraver with multiple switchable modules and automatic calibration for precise versatility.

Creality Falcon A1 Pro Laser Engraver - A 20W blue-light laser engraver with an optional infrared module, capable of cutting and engraving over 350 materials.

SpacePi X4 and peripheral tools - Showcasing eco-friendly, integrated solutions within the Creality ecosystem.

Brand New Debut: Nexbie 3D-Printed Footwear

Creality also introduced Nexbie, its new line of 3D-printed footwear produced through integrated TPU using DLP technology. Each shoe is printed in one piece, creating a seamless, breathable, and recyclable structure adaptable to multiple scenarios.

Immersive On-Site Interactions

Interactive installations-including a Lucky Slot Machine offering trial access to new products and branded merchandise, as well as recreational areas with basketball shooting games and table football-created a relaxed atmosphere. A curated display of striking 3D-printed models further provided both professional inspiration and a photogenic hotspot.

By bringing together award-winning hardware, cross-border lifestyle innovation, and engaging booth experiences, Creality reaffirmed its commitment to making technology more accessible, sustainable, and inspiring. Its first-ever presence at IFA 2025 in Berlin, booth H20-167, marked a milestone in connecting global users with the creative power of 3D printing technology.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766246/Creality_s_Booth_H20_167_IFA2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375792/CREALITY_3D_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creality-unveils-k2-pro-and-nexbie-delivering-an-immersive-experience-on-opening-day-of-ifa-2025-302548124.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.