Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 06.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41DXH | ISIN: US00510M2035 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZO0
München
05.09.25 | 08:00
3,585 Euro
-6,64 % -0,255
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00019.08.
ACCESS Newswire
06.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Resigns with New to The Street for Long-Form Interviews, National TV Commercials, Earned Media, and Accredited Investor Events

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 6, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's premier financial media platforms, today announced that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, has re-signed for a comprehensive media partnership.

The expanded agreement includes long-form televised interviews, earned media placements, national TV commercials, and participation in exclusive AccreditedEvents.com investor forums. Through this collaboration, Acurx will continue to showcase its innovation and growth trajectory to millions of viewers and investors worldwide.

Strategic Media Partnership

The renewed partnership will bring Acurx to audiences across Bloomberg Television and Fox Business (as sponsored programming), New to The Street's 3.4M+ subscriber YouTube channel, iconic outdoor billboards in New York City's Times Square and Financial District, and social platforms including LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additionally, participation in AccreditedEvents.com will provide Acurx with direct access to targeted, qualified, and accredited investors through exclusive in-person and virtual events, further deepening the company's engagement with the investment community.

Executive Commentary

Vince Caruso, CEO & Co-Founder of New to The Street, stated: "We are proud to continue showcasing Acurx's pioneering work in antibiotic development. Our multi-platform approach - spanning national TV broadcasts, digital distribution, iconic outdoor billboards, and exclusive investor events - ensures predictable media exposure and helps companies like Acurx strengthen their visibility within the biotech investment community."

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram+ specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP), and B. anthracis (anthrax; a Bioterrorism Category A Threat-Level pathogen).

Acurx's lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, for the treatment of C. difficile Infection is Phase 3 ready with plans in progress to begin international clinical trials next year subject to obtaining appropriate financing. The Company's preclinical pipeline includes development of an oral product candidate for treatment of ABSSSI (Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections), upon which a development program for treatment of inhaled anthrax is being planned in parallel.

To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About New to The Street

For more than 16 years, New to The Street has been one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television programs, broadcasting weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. With over 3.4 million YouTube subscribers, 500,000+ combined social followers, and iconic outdoor billboards in Times Square and New York City's Financial District, New to The Street provides companies with Predictable Media - a unique blend of long-form interviews, commercials, social media amplification, earned media pickups, and accredited investor access.
For more information, visit: www.newtothestreet.com.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/acurx-pharmaceuticals-inc.-nasdaq-acxp-resigns-with-new-to-the-street-for-long-1069709

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.