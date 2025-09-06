Sensor Patch Market worth $23.91 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sensor patch market is projected to grow from USD 6.32 billion in 2025 to USD 23.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. A wearable sensor patch uses various sensing and transducing principles to monitor and diagnose physiological parameters that can be tracked and analyzed remotely. Sensor patches are attached to the human body to monitor vital signs and provide specific treatments when required. Sensor patches are categorized under wearable devices with embedded intelligence, connectivity, and extensive usability. Sensor patches offer a unique and modern solution for condition/activity monitoring, feedback, and drug delivery services, such as drug delivery or stimulation, localization, identification, personal/contextual notifications, information display, and virtual assistance.

Heart rate sensor patches utilize photodetectors and force-sensitive resistor transducers using optical and pressure-sensing principles. These patches measure the heart rate in beats per minute. Measurement of heart rate and heart rate variability can provide important information about a patient's health, including the incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) or congestive heart failure (CHF). Heart rate sensors are used to monitor heart rate in real time. Many fitness-aware consumers drive the high adoption of heart rate sensor patches. Heart rate monitoring using a sensor patch is a comfortable and flexible solution for sports and fitness activities. During a workout, these patches help understand the intensity needed for a specific exercise. SmartCardia Inc. (Switzerland) and iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US) are some of the companies that manufacture heart rate sensor patches.

In terms of end-use industry, the fitness & sports segment record highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The growing demand for sensor patches in sports is attributed to the advances brought by these patches in terms of improved monitoring and tracking. Sensor patches transform how athletes train, perform, and recover from injuries. The increasing average life expectancy of the population worldwide would further drive the growth of the sensor patch market in the fitness and sports industry. Leading teams from different sports have started adopting wearable sensor patches and have shown positive results in increasing potential, performance, energy management, and reduction in injuries. Therefore, the affordability and flexibility of sensor patches are expected to drive their market in the fitness & sports industry at a higher rate during the forecast period.

North America to hold largest share of the sensor patch market in 2030.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall sensor patch industry in 2030. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global sensor patch market from 2025 to 2030. North American consumers focus on value and functionality. The demand for sensor patches is increasing in North America owing to the growing demand for technologically advanced medical and monitoring devices that can be used at home for the growing aging population. The two crucial factors driving the market in this region are the increase in R&D in the field of wearables, in terms of new and improved technologies, and the rise in demand for enhanced lifestyles. The increasing R&D capabilities of manufacturers of wearable solutions are broadening the application areas of sensor patches in fitness and sports and the healthcare industries. The sensor patch market in the US showcases lucrative growth opportunities, owing to several large hospitals and health systems, regulatory changes, a rise in the geriatric population, and the need to curtail healthcare costs.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the sensor patch companies include Abbott Laboratories (US), Medtronic (Ireland), DexCom, Inc. (US), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Masimo (US), GENTAG, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Senseonics, Inc. (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US).

