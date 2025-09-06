Antibody Discovery Market worth US$3.54 billion by 2030 with 13.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The global Antibody Discovery Services Market, valued at US$1.68 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.54 billion by the end of the period. Key factors driving the antibody discovery services market include the advancement of formats such as bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), coupled with increased venture funding and collaborative initiatives. In addition, using artificial intelligence and implementing integrated end-to-end service models improves workflows, increases efficiency, and supports faster innovation across discovery processes.

By type, the antibody discovery services market, by type, is segmented into target identification & validation, antibody engineering & optimization, antigen design & production, immunization & host management, and other services. The antibody engineering & optimization segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This service category encompasses a range of activities aimed at enhancing the therapeutic potential of antibody candidates, including affinity maturation, humanization, Fc engineering, and stability improvement. The prominence of this segment is linked to the demand for antibodies with improved efficacy, safety, and manufacturability profiles suitable for clinical development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies frequently utilize engineering and optimization services to refine initial antibody leads generated through screening platforms, ensuring candidates can progress successfully into preclinical and clinical stages. Service providers in this area employ advanced computational modeling, high-throughput screening, and structure-guided design to support optimization workflows. The widespread application of these techniques across therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases established antibody engineering and optimization as the fastest-growing segment in the antibody discovery services market during the forecast period.

By molecule, the antibody discovery services market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, and other molecules. In 2024, the monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market while also being the fastest growing segment. The segment is expected to grow due to the widespread application across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Monoclonal antibodies are established as a major class of biologics due to their target specificity and consistent performance in clinical development, making them a core focus of discovery pipelines. Service providers support this demand through platforms that enable immunization, screening, and engineering to generate high-quality monoclonal antibody candidates. The continued clinical and commercial success of monoclonal antibodies has reinforced their central role, with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies prioritizing these molecules in research and development programs. The extensive infrastructure and expertise for monoclonal antibody discovery further strengthened their prominence, making this category the leading molecule type in the antibody discovery services market.

By geography, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growth in the region was supported by the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology activities, particularly in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Increasing investments in research and development, the establishment of specialized antibody discovery facilities, and the availability of skilled scientific talent contributed to the rising demand for these services. Governments and private organizations in the region have increased funding for biologics research, creating opportunities for service providers to expand operations and partnerships. The lower cost of conducting research and clinical studies in several Asia Pacific countries also encouraged outsourcing by global pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing pipeline of antibody-based therapeutics supported demand. These factors collectively positioned Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing regional market for antibody discovery services.

Some of the leading players in the market include Charles River Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), WuXi Biologics (China), Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (India), EVOTEC (Germany), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), Shanghai ChemPartner (China), Biocytogen (China), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), Fusion Antibodies (UK), Twist Bioscience (US), Curia Global, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GenScript (US), Creative Biolabs (US), Viva Biotech (China), Harbour BioMed (China), ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (Canada), and Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India) among others.

WuXi Biologics (China):

WuXi Biologics is a leading global CRDMO in the antibody discovery services market, distinguished by its fully integrated end-to-end offerings spanning target identification, engineering, optimization, and downstream development. It provides one of the broadest technology portfolios, including high-throughput hybridoma platforms, species-flexible single B-cell screening (covering mouse, rabbit, and even human ex vivo systems), and phage/yeast display libraries for high-affinity lead generation, complemented by comprehensive lead optimization for humanization, affinity maturation, and Fc engineering. These capabilities support the discovery of monoclonal antibodies and next-generation formats such as bispecifics. WuXi's developments reflect strong expansion and global scaling, including new facilities in Europe and major collaborations such as those with Sino BioPharm (Hong Kong) and Medigene AG (Germany) that emphasize its role as a partner of choice for pharma and biotech. With its integrated discovery-to-IND infrastructure and constant investment in innovation, WuXi Biologics consolidates its position as a market leader, driving capacity and technological advancement in antibody discovery services.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global leader in the antibody discovery services market, offering an integrated portfolio that spans discovery, characterization, and engineering, enabling seamless progression from research to development. Its Integrated Antibody Discovery Solutions provide an end-to-end framework that accelerates candidate selection and IND-enabling studies. GeneArt Expression & Purification Services support recombinant antibody production for rapid access to purified formats in preclinical evaluation. To enhance functional assessment, the company delivers a broad range of cell-based assays for potency, mechanism of action, and biomarker analysis, complemented by immunochemistry platforms such as ELISA and ADA assays for pharmacokinetic and immunogenicity studies. In antibody engineering, the company specializes in humanization, affinity maturation, and reformatting, ensuring candidates achieve improved efficacy, safety, and manufacturability across monoclonal, polyclonal, and next-generation antibody formats. The company has strengthened its market position through key developments, including expanding recombinant expression services, acquiring PPD to enhance its clinical research capabilities, and integrating Patheon to broaden its biologics CDMO network. With its global infrastructure, advanced technological platforms, and continuous investment in innovation, Thermo Fisher consolidates its role as a critical partner driving efficiency, scalability, and advancement in antibody discovery services.

EVOTEC (US)

EVOTEC is a leading integrated drug discovery partner offering robust antibody discovery services embedded within its broader target-to-IND platform. It delivers a deep-capability suite: target identification & validation, expansive antibody engineering & optimization (spanning phage and library-based discovery, AI-enhanced optimization via its J.HAL humanoid library, Abacus developability tools, and GAN-driven design), and comprehensive antigen design, immunization (via Alloy's ATX-Gx transgenic mice), and downstream characterization (e.g., ADC design). Notably, it combines high-throughput proteomics (ScreenPep) and AI/ML with strong translational disease biology across oncology, neurology, inflammation, and metabolism. Recent developments include a USD 74 million DOD contract for accelerated mAb prototype development and a USD 4.5 million grant for lung-disease biologics, reflecting its growing strategic role in national biodefense and global therapeutic innovation. The company's well-balanced service breadth, platform-based innovation, and allied funding position it as a formidable player in the modern antibody discovery services market.

