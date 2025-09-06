

EQS Newswire / 06/09/2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST

AI-Powered Chess Robot Highlights STEAM Education and Family Engagement BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2025 - At IFA 2025, the world's leading consumer electronics showcase, SenseRobot debuted its SenseRobot Chess Mini demo, an AI-powered chess robot designed to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. As the first company to mass-produce household robotic arms, with over 100,000 units shipped globally, SenseRobot combines precision engineering with ethical AI to deliver engaging learning and entertainment experiences for families.



Highlights of the Chess Mini

STEAM-Focused Programming: Using intuitive card-based programming, children can instruct the robotic arm to move chess pieces, perform creative tasks like dancing, or compose simple music, introducing coding skills in an engaging way.

Rapid Chess Mode: This feature encourages quick decision-making, adding excitement and variety to traditional chess gameplay.

Adaptive AI Chess Coach: Suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, the Chess Mini offers personalized coaching and challenging matches.

Compact and Efficient: Despite its smaller design compared to previous models, the Chess Mini retains core functionalities with added features, reflecting SenseRobot's commitment to innovation. Positive Reception at IFA 2025



The Chess Mini demo attracted significant attention, with visitors offering valuable feedback through on-site surveys. Its integration of AI-driven chess learning with STEAM education resonated strongly, sparking enthusiasm for its potential in home learning environments.



Showcasing a Range of Board Game Robots



SenseRobot's booth also featured its diverse lineup, including the SenseRobot Chess, Go Edition, Two-in-One Edition, and Four-in-One Edition, each equipped with advanced capabilities:

Precision Robotics for seamless, accurate gameplay

AI Vision with 99.9% piece recognition accuracy

Online Integration with Lichess for global matches

Challenge AI to promote family collaboration and engagement

Apex Duel Mode to push players of all levels to their competitive best Advancing Human-Centric AI



At IFA 2025, SenseRobot demonstrated its commitment to AI that empowers and educates. By integrating advanced robotics with classic board games, the company highlighted how purposeful innovation can foster creativity, learning, and meaningful family interaction. The strong response to Chess Mini signals growing demand for intelligent, user-focused solutions that bridge technology and education.



For more information, visit SenseRobot's website or explore the Chess Mini demo and other products at IFA 2025.



For media inquiries

Contact: Jean Huang

jean.huang@senserobotchess.com

Hashtag: SenseRobot

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: SenseRobot

06/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

