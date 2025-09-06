AI-Powered Chess Robot Highlights STEAM Education and Family EngagementBERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2025 - At IFA 2025, the world's leading consumer electronics showcase, SenseRobot debuted its SenseRobot Chess Mini demo, an AI-powered chess robot designed to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. As the first company to mass-produce household robotic arms, with over 100,000 units shipped globally, SenseRobot combines precision engineering with ethical AI to deliver engaging learning and entertainment experiences for families.
Highlights of the Chess Mini
The Chess Mini demo attracted significant attention, with visitors offering valuable feedback through on-site surveys. Its integration of AI-driven chess learning with STEAM education resonated strongly, sparking enthusiasm for its potential in home learning environments.
Showcasing a Range of Board Game Robots
SenseRobot's booth also featured its diverse lineup, including the SenseRobot Chess, Go Edition, Two-in-One Edition, and Four-in-One Edition, each equipped with advanced capabilities:
At IFA 2025, SenseRobot demonstrated its commitment to AI that empowers and educates. By integrating advanced robotics with classic board games, the company highlighted how purposeful innovation can foster creativity, learning, and meaningful family interaction. The strong response to Chess Mini signals growing demand for intelligent, user-focused solutions that bridge technology and education.
For more information, visit SenseRobot's website or explore the Chess Mini demo and other products at IFA 2025.
For media inquiries
Contact: Jean Huang
jean.huang@senserobotchess.com
Hashtag: SenseRobot
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: SenseRobot
06/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
© 2025 EQS Group