Samstag, 06.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 16:29
9,450 Euro
+0,53 % +0,050
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3509,50013:04
9,3009,45005.09.
PR Newswire
06.09.2025 17:48 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midea Group: Midea SPACE MASTER Home Appliances Redefine Space Efficiency at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group, a 2025 Fortune Global 500 company, has placed the SPACE MASTER appliances in the limelight at IFA 2025. Built around the idea of "Same Size, Big Surprise," the SPACE MASTER series redefines how much usable space users can expect from standard-sized appliances.


Mega Capacity, Advanced Performance

SPACE MASTER minimizes its footprint while delivering exceptional functionality. The hero product SPACE MASTER Refrigerator offers an industry-leading 443L -effective capacity surpassing the combined usable space of Midea's previous 336L Combi refrigerator, 66L mini fridge and 31L freezer-plus a 130L freezer and a 47% larger produce compartment. Inside, its Infinite Shelf and Door Bin system can be rearranged to accommodate oversized items like tall milk cartons, birthday cakes, or party-sized beverage containers.

When the evening sink is piled high, the SPACE MASTER Dishwasher becomes the cleanup hero. Designed with a 3-Layer Rack System, it holds up to 16 place settings with room for everything from oversized baking trays to tall stemware. Once activated, the Dishwasher's rotating sprays target every gap and crevice, leaving no trace of grease or crumbs behind.

After the chaos of mealtime settles, the SPACE MASTER Washer-Dryer turns the tedious laundry into a breeze. Its oversized drum holds an entire bedding set or a week's worth of clothes and the machine's PowerMix Spray technology ensures that detergent seeps deep into every fiber.

The Complete Appliance Suite for a Clutter-Free Home

The rest of the SPACE MASTER family carries the same philosophy. The Oven produces delicious roasts and large feasts without requiring a larger kitchen. The Air Fryer offers up to 45 percent more cooking area compared to a conventional 8-liter air fryer. Finally, The Air Conditioner provides exceptional cooling with an ultra-slim profile and an understated design. Through mastering space, SPACE MASTER empowers users to master their lifestyles.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Established in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company, ranked #246 on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list. As one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers, Midea streamlined its core units into six high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path in 2025: Smart Home, Industrial Technology, Building Technology, Robotics and Automation, Midea Healthcare and Annto Logistics.

www.midea-group.com
www.midea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766348/SPACEMASTER_KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-space-master-home-appliances-redefine-space-efficiency-at-ifa-2025-302548367.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
