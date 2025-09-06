Anzeige
Samstag, 06.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Frankfurt
05.09.25 | 15:21
2,524 Euro
+0,24 % +0,006
06.09.2025 19:54 Uhr
Hisense Wins Nine Honors at IFA Innovation Awards 2025, Highlighting Leadership in Display and Smart Living

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced that nine of its innovations have been recognized at the prestigious IFA Innovation Awards 2025, reaffirming its strength in both premium display and smart living solutions.

Leading the honors, the Hisense L9Q Laser TV was named Winner of Best in Home Entertainment, praised for its ultra-short throw design, vivid color reproduction, and theater-grade viewing that brings an immersive cinematic experience at home.


In Home Entertainment, Hisense impressed with the world's largest RGB-MiniLED TV, the 116" UXQ, recognized as an Honoree. Its advanced backlight architecture and ultra-bright performance redefine large-screen immersion. Other honorees included the 136" MXQUV and the Rollable Laser TV, further demonstrating Hisense's leadership in next-generation display technology.

Among home appliances, the U8 Series S Pro Split Air Conditioner was recognized as an IFA Home Appliances Honoree for its smart motion detection, airflow control, and sterilization features that deliver cleaner and more comfortable living. The Hisense 5i heat pump washer-dryer received the IFA Tech for Good Social Impact Honoree, marking the industry's first three-inverter front-loading combo with AAAA energy efficiency and fast, sustainable wash-dry performance.

In design innovation, the VIDDA AI Audio Glasses won Best in Design, while the X-Zone Master and the Hisense S7 Dishwasher, both Design Honorees, were recognized for seamlessly blending style with function. The Hisense S7 Dishwasher features AI washing technology and an ergonomic design, offering smart, intuitive cleaning and effortless everyday convenience. These honors highlight how Hisense's innovative and forward-looking design philosophy has been recognized by IFA, reflecting a commitment to creativity and consumer-centric design.

These nine awards demonstrate how Hisense brings "AI Your Life" to reality, delivering innovation that makes smarter, inspired living possible worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- H12025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766461/Hisense.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-wins-nine-honors-at-ifa-innovation-awards-2025-highlighting-leadership-in-display-and-smart-living-302548377.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
