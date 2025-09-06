Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 06.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2025 20:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIGA Design: From Glass Pyramid to Solar Candlelight: Two Leaps of Eastern Wisdom in Paris

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, 2025, the Maison&Objet fair opened in Villepinte, Paris, and the spotlight fell on the "Glowing Pyramid" created by Chinese designer Zhang Jianmin, founder of CIGA design, in collaboration with the World Green Design Organization. This installation of 1,000 solar-powered candles paid tribute to I. M. Pei's Louvre pyramid while introducing a fresh, global voice for Eastern aesthetics.

1,000 Solar Candles by CIGA Life, M&O Paris

From "Breaking Ice" to "Resonance": Two Paris Narratives of Eastern Design

In 1989, Pei's glass pyramid was attacked for "destroying history" but later became a cultural icon. Its transparent geometry embodied the Eastern concept of balance between void and form, its silhouette echoed antiquity and modern minimalism, proving Eastern aesthetics could speak universally. Today, Zhang continues this dialogue-through light, simplicity, and sustainability.

From "Eastern Expression" to "Global Care": Love and Home in Candlelight

If Pei's pyramid introduced Eastern aesthetics, Zhang's expands them into shared human care. The candle, a symbol of warmth in Eastern and Western culture, here becomes a beacon of ecological responsibility. Each candle is zero-emission, wind-sensitive, and flickers like a real flame without fire or smoke. During the exhibition, they were freely given to visitors. As one French designer remarked, "This glow carries tenderness and environmental responsibility." Design became a bond, linking cultures through light and warmth.

From "Natural Inspiration" to "Technological Practice": Green Ideals Realized

Unlike electronic candles, Zhang's creation captures the warmth and rhythm of real fire: golden hues, shifting light, and dancing flame. Powered by solar energy, it avoids fire hazards and environmental damage, turning nature's inspiration into safe, sustainable daily use. Bringing the beauty of nature into life, free of burden.

A Cross-Generational Relay: Originality and Vision in Paris

Choosing Paris as the stage for this "design relay" carries three meanings. It honors I. M. Pei's legacy, resonating with France's ecological leadership, and presenting Eastern design at the world's design summit. From Pei's architectural breakthrough to Zhang's sustainable artistry, highlighted the confidence and recognition of Eastern creativity, while also warming Sino-French friendship. The gift of a thousand solar candles lit up Paris, became a gentle reminder of sustainability and the shared duty to cherish our common home.

This article was first released on September 5, 2025, at the Paris Maison&Objet Fair.
For more information, please follow CIGA on Instagram: @cigadesign.global @cigalife.global

Visitors experience CIGA Life's candle story at M&O Paris

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765669/01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765670/02.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-glass-pyramid-to-solar-candlelight-two-leaps-of-eastern-wisdom-in-paris-302548378.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.