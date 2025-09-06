Anzeige
Samstag, 06.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A2P6R4 | ISIN: US90354D1046
NASDAQ
05.09.25 | 21:17
2,990 US-Dollar
+5,28 % +0,150
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.09.2025 21:30 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

uCloudlink Group Inc.: GlocalMe Delivers Award-Winning Innovative Real-World Connectivity Solutions at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, GlocalMe, the global connectivity brand under uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), introduced its 3-3-5 Digital Inclusion Framework, a comprehensive strategy designed to eliminate the world's most persistent digital divides through actionable innovation and market-ready products.

GlocalMe Draws Huge Attention at IFA

The framework is built around closing 3 core digital gaps: those between carrier networks, between local and international users, and between people and pets. It is powered by 3 breakthrough technologies, CloudSIM®, AI HyperConn®, and 6-Layer Precision Positioning, and delivered through 5 innovative product lines already available to consumers worldwide.

These product lines are:

  • Pet Network, led by the award-winning PetPhone-the first smartphone for pets, which has won IFA2025 Innovative Honoree and Yanko Design's - The Best of IFA2025
  • Personal Mobile Network, featuring eSIM Trio-the first universal SIM for iOS and Android
  • Travel Network, featuring high-performance hotspots including Numen Air (the world's first SIM-free 5G mobile hotspot), MeowGo G40 Pro (a multi-travel/life setting device for in-flight and home use with unified account access and offers better network with cost-effective solutions), which was given IFA25 Innovative Award by SlashGear, and G50 Pro (incorporating satellite connectivity for comprehensive air-to-ground network coverage)
  • Life Network, offering multi-functional Hotspot-enabled devices such as UniCord Pro and RoamPlug. In that, UniCord Pro was double winner of Tusted Review as the Best In Show Award, and Yanko Design's - The Best of IFA2025.
  • Home Network, including GuardFlex Pro (5G) for uninterrupted internet access, with expanding IoT applications across smart cameras, in-vehicle systems, and more

Each product reflects GlocalMe's dual approach to connectivity: offering high-performance 5G where available while maintaining inclusive 4G coverage so no one is left offline. AI HyperConn® technology plays a key role across these devices-intelligently integrating satellite, in-flight cabin, terrestrial, Wi-Fi (both paid and free), and cellular networks (4G/5G) access to form a high-performance yet cost-effective connectivity solution.

"For over a decade, we've turned vision into reality," said Jeff Chen, CEO of uCloudlink. "This framework isn't theoretical-it's a practical roadmap used to develop products that matter."

With its innovative products already driving growth in multiple billion-dollar markets, GlocalMe is demonstrating that inclusive connectivity isn't just a mission-it's a measurable reality.

Experience GlocalMe's connected future at IFA 2025, Booth H3.2-171, Messe Berlin from September 5-9.

About GlocalMe
GlocalMe is a digital lifestyle brand under uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), dedicated to bridging digital divides-including the one between people and their pets-through patented technology and love-centered design. By enabling seamless emotional connections across species and geographies. Its products deliver seamless, affordable mobile internet across more than 200 countries and regions.

GlocalMe Wins Five Awards at IFA 2025

Jeff Chen, CEO of uCloudlink in Media Interview at IFA 2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766515/GlocalMe_Draws_Huge_Attention_at_IFA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766518/GlocalMe_Wins_Five_Awards_at_IFA_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766519/Jeff_Chen__CEO_of_uCloudLink_in_Media_Interview_at_IFA_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glocalme-delivers-award-winning-innovative-real-world-connectivity-solutions-at-ifa-2025-302548390.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
