Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
PR Newswire
07.09.2025 00:06 Uhr
Shanghai COLMO Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd.: COLMO EVOLUTION 2.0 Series Wins IFA 2025 Global Innovation Gold Award, Redefining 'Effective Elegance'

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COLMO, an AI-enabled home appliance brand under the Midea Group, unveiled its EVOLUTION 2.0 Series at IFA 2025. Both as a product series and a lifestyle philosophy, EVOLUTION 2.0 Series enables effective elegance where performance is powered by technology and utility by design. At IFA 2025, it earned the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards for AI Series Home Appliance Innovation Gold Award.


The EVOLUTION 2.0 Series was presented by Marzio Riboldi, Director of COLMO Milan Design Center. Spanning across air, water, kitchen, and laundry appliances, the Series combines AI-powered practicality with a stunning Milan-inspired design to reshape daily life.

The home is a landscape, and EVOLUTION 2.0 Series appliances are designed as microarchitectures, drawing inspiration from the streets of Milan and Italy's Lake Como. Their Nano Silver Paste Technology creates the depth of flowing metal on glass, while 0.3µm precision etching adds smoothness and warmth to the panels' lustrous metallic finish. Rooted in simplicity, they feature flush built-in designs that are subdued and seamless, yet exudes an outstanding presence with their color-contrast controls and soft LED indicators.

With the introduction of the AUTO VIVA Intuitive Interaction system, EVOLUTION 2.0 Series unlocks a smarter way of living. Designed to respond to the user's intent, the system elevates the way they experience the home by enabling natural interactions, making every gesture effortless. This is accomplished by integrating automatic doors on refrigerators, smart voice controls, synced functions between appliances for coordinated tasks, and many more convenient technologies.

To support health and wellness-aspects integral to EVOLUTION 2.0-the series includes an AI Comprehensive Wellness Management System that cleanses the air, monitors nutrition, cares for hydration, and gently cleans laundry. With features such as AI Air Management that improve air quality, recipe suggestions that enhance nutrition, water dispense that balance alkaline content by age, and silver-ion technology that removes mites and bacteria from clothes, EVOLUTION 2.0 lets users manage their lives perfectly.

Visit COLMO at Hall 5.1.

About COLMO

COLMO's AI-powered premium home devices bring the future into your home. With its cutting-edge technology, premium quality and aesthetic design concept, COLMO helps you live a life that is "Simply Extraordinary".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766481/COLMO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colmo-evolution-2-0-series-wins-ifa-2025-global-innovation-gold-award-redefining-effective-elegance-302548420.html

