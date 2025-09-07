Anzeige
Sonntag, 07.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
07.09.2025 18:00 Uhr
BLUETTI at IFA Berlin 2025: Empowering a Greener Tomorrow with Clean Energy

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA Berlin, BLUETTI, a leading provider of energy storage solutions, unveils three breakthroughs: the Pioneer Na, the world's first sodium-ion portable power station; the RVSolar integrated off-grid solution; and FridgePower slim backup power. These innovations, alongside BLUETTI's robust lineups, advance the company's dedication to a sustainable future.

BLUETTI at IFA Berlin 2025

"A green future rests on our everyday choices," said Allen Huang, Global Vice President of BLUETTI. "BLUETTI innovates to blend clean energy into daily life - at home, on the road, or in the most demanding environments."

Reliable Energy for Outdoors

The Pioneer Na marks a new era in portable power with sodium-ion technology. Designed for extreme climates, it delivers 1,500W output even at -25°C (-13°F) and safely recharges at -15°C (5°F). Its 900Wh sodium-ion battery enables resource-abundant energy with over 10-year reliability. The Elite series, including Elite 200 V2, Elite 100 V2, and Elite 30 V2 balances portability and capacity for home backup, outdoor adventures, and RV life. For everyday power challenges, the Premium series is built strong and affordable.

Self-Sufficient Power During RV Travel

RVSolar System, 5?kVA and 48?V, brings off-grid RV power to life with a 30-minute, screw-and-play installation. Featuring the RV5 5-in-1 hub, flexible solar panels, and full third-party compatibility, it charges via solar, grid, generator, or alternator for uninterrupted adventure-ready energy.

Stay Powered Wherever Off the Grid

The Apex 300, paired with smart accessories, creates a flexible power ecosystem for cabins, workshops, and home offices. With 3,840W output, expandable capacity up to 16.5kWh, and efficient charging via SolarX 4K, it delivers grid-like reliability at a low initial cost.

Survive Outages and High Bills

FridgePower is just 75?mm thin, about the width of a smartphone, and fits flat, vertical, or wall-mounted. It also offers hands-free voice control via Google Home and Alexa. For whole-home energy, the modular EP2000 ESS scales to 20?kW/51.6?kWh, integrates with PV for up to 30?kW solar, and helps households maximize self-consumption and reduce bills.

Visit BLUETTI at IFA Berlin 2025

Date: September 5-9, 2025
Booth: Hall 2.2, Stand 213, Germany.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI delivers affordable energy storage for homes and outdoor lifestyles. Through its LAAF (Lighting An African Family) initiative, it has supported over 60,000 residents in off-grid African communities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766634/mmexport1757249385702.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-at-ifa-berlin-2025-empowering-a-greener-tomorrow-with-clean-energy-302548526.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
