Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 01:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Protecht Group: Protecht Announces Cognita: AI Built for Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Early demonstrations debut at Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit, and Compliance Conference; full release coming November 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht, a global leader in enterprise risk management software, today announces the upcoming release of Cognita, its embedded AI assistant purpose-built for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

Protecht Group logo

Cognita will be available in the November 2025 release of Protecht ERM, with early demonstrations offered to customers, prospects, and conference attendees beginning this week at the Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit, and Compliance Conference.

Unlike generic AI tools, Cognita is designed by risk experts, grounded in Protecht's trusted content, and embedded directly into ERM workflows where decisions happen. With explainable outputs, built-in governance guardrails, and human-in-the-loop design, Cognita is safe enough to trust, smart enough to help, and scalable enough to grow with organisations.

"With Cognita, we're making AI practical and trustworthy for risk leaders and frontline staff alike," said Damien Stevens, Chief Marketing & Product Officer at Protecht. "It guides users step-by-step, strengthens accountability, and turns risk data into a strategic advantage - all without sacrificing governance or control."

Cognita helps every employee act as a risk manager by:

  • Guiding users in plain language with contextual prompts and step-by-step support
  • Reducing manual admin, improving data quality, and accelerating reporting
  • Reinforcing accountability with transparent, auditable, and regulator-trusted outputs
  • Scaling seamlessly within Protecht ERM, with role-based permissions and oversight built in

"AI in GRC should never be a black box," said Jason Phillips, CEO of Protecht. "Cognita ensures every suggestion is transparent, explainable, and accountable - empowering organisations to make faster, safer, and smarter decisions."

Availability

Cognita will be included in the November 2025 Protecht ERM release. Customers, partners, and conference attendees can book early demonstrations starting in September and throughout October.

About Protecht

With offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, and London, Protecht Group provides innovative risk management solutions, including the Protecht ERM (enterprise risk management) platform. Trusted by organizations across government, financial services, education, and other industries, Protecht empowers businesses to manage risk holistically, transitioning from spreadsheets and manual processes to efficient, integrated systems.

Learn more and book a Cognita demo at protechtgroup.com/cognita

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566213/Protecht_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/protecht-announces-cognita-ai-built-for-governance-risk-and-compliance-302547653.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.